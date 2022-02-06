BWW Review: CHANGING CHANNELS at The Fulton Theatre

Changing Channels, by John Reeger, is a story of 1950's television, the Red Scare, and the costs of standing your ground. Peter Bisgaier and Kate Fahrer star as Eddie Gilroy and Maggie Carlin, stars of "For Pete's Sake" (the play's equivalent of The Honeymooners). When their show gets transferred to the CBS network, everyone involved is destined for fame and fortune, with one small hitch. Maggie is accused (inaccurately) of being a Communist sympathizer during the height of McCarthyism.

Bisgaier and Fahrer are both expertly cast. Bisgaier does a very solid turn as the larger than life, Eddie Gilroy. Just like Jackie Gleason, he is skilled at being simultaneously brash and lovable. Farher is good, no matter what she does at the Fulton. Her deadpan delivery and confident demeanor would make Audrey Meadows proud.

Ruben Flores stars as Peter Bell, Maggie's real-life husband and love of her life. Flores' Latino's heritage bring an additional layer of complexity to the story, and provides numerous allusions to the great Desi Arnaz.

Eddie Gilroy's manager Bullets Bloomquist is played by James Patterson. While not the villain of the piece, Patterson's Bloomquist is a real fussbudget, more concerned with his client's reputation than getting to the truth. DJ Gleason rounds out the 5-person cast as Kenny the stage hand.

The first act does an effective job of introducing us to these characters, setting the tone of the show, and giving us a taste of the what's to come. Act two revolves around a major plot point derivative of The Crucible. Arthur Miller's masterpiece is already the premiere allegory for McCarthyism, so comparisons are inevitable. While thoughtful and entertaining, I don't feel like much fresh ground was broken here.

Scenic design by Paul Black was interesting and realistic. Taking place solely in Maggie's dressing room, I appreciated the little details like the antique television. Using a shadow play technique to convey what was happening on its screen was especially clever.

The Fulton should be commended for producing am untested script. Too often, a company relies only on what's tried and true in order to maximize ticket sales. Going outside their comfort zone, the Fulton's production of Changing Channels is both thoughtful and important. The show runs through February 20th. Point your clicker here for tickets.