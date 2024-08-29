BIG Comes to The Belmont Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Belmont Theatre will present BIG, The Musical on the Main Stage September 13-15 & 19-22. The classic 1987 motion picture fantasy that starred Tom Hanks bursts onto the stage in an unforgettable theatrical experience! Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time. Complete with Zoltar, a giant floor piano, and high-energy singing and dancing, this TONY AWARD nominee for BEST MUSICAL has something for everyone!

Co-directing the show is the father-son team of René & Dylan Staub. The Music Director is Rebecca Wolf and the choreographer is Sarah Logsdon. Leading the cast is the father-son team of Andrew Matseur as Older Josh Baskin and his son Nolan Matseur as Young Josh Baskin. Other cast members include Makaley Grace as Susan Lawrence, Sam Short as Billy Kopecki, Christy Galemore as Mrs. Baskin, John Piermatteo as Mr. MacMillan, Kenny Hamme as Paul, Monique Erdos-Gertner as Miss Watson, Margaret Renner as Cynthia Benson, Evan Tinsman as Mr. Kopecki and Jazmin Torres as Mrs. Kopecki. Other adult members of the cast include Chloe Braden, Rania De La Mar, Gabby Gertner, Joshua Geskie, Emily Goodling, Julianna Gutekunst, Jess Haag, Molly O’Shea, Clare Short, Dylan Staub, Caleb Stiffler and Rebecca Wolf. There is a large kids ensemble featured throughout the show including Olivia Baker, Kendall Baumann, Ethan Beckman, Sara Fuhrman, Astrid Galemore, Cassie Gertner, Juliette Guise, Teagan Harner, Izzy Miller, Blake Myers, Margaret Renner, Elizabeth Richey, Brooklyn Schab and Malakai Wolf.

﻿

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.

