Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Central New York Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Erin Hebert - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Erin Hebert - MACBETH: GALAXY OF BLOOD - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Samantha Mileski - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Julia Squier - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Pendragon Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Coach House Players/Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Lisa Monde - THE MAIDS - The 3 Dollar Bill



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Ensemble (Professional)

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Hangar theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Andrew Whipple - RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Heguy - SPRING AWAKENING - Playhouse Stage Co



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chris VanDerwerker - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ti-Ahwaga Players



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Canaan J. Harris - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Musical (Professional)

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Capital Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Samantha Mileski - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Christian Maxwell Henry - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Hangar Theatre



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Parker Howland - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Benita Zahn - AGNES OF GOD - Fort Salem Theater



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players



Best Play (Professional)

DALI'S DREAM - Gene Frankel Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zach Curtis - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Allen Wright Shannon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Blackfriars Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Gavin Seymore - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Anthony Vadala - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ben Reiner - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Samantha Mileski - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Coach House Players/Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Thomas Annunziata - MACBETH: GALAXY OF BLOOD - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Epiphany Shakespeare Co.



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Capital Repertory Theatre



Comments