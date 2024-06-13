Upstate Theatre Coalition Awarded Over $167,000 To Local Organizations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame has awarded over $167,000 Fairgame Arts Grants to 44 non-profit arts and cultural organizations in the three New York state casino regions: Capital Region, Catskills and Southern Tier.

Earlier this year, organizations across the state in these three regions were invited to apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. The gaming revenues of Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, Resorts World Catskills, del Lago Resort & Casino and Tioga Downs Casino Resort fund these grants.

The Upstate Theatre Coalition for a Fairgame, consisting of 12 performing arts organizations, was established in collaboration with the casinos to promote economic cooperation. Demonstrating its community commitment, the coalition launched the Fairgame Arts Grants to support programs benefiting organizations in the associated regions.

"Being able to award our local arts organizations is truly an incredible honor,” says John Parkhurst, board chair. “The arts are the heartbeat of our communities, bringing people together, fostering creativity and enriching our lives in countless ways. It is inspiring to see the profound impact these organizations have, not just in terms of cultural enrichment, but also in building stronger, more vibrant communities."

Across the state, 44 grants were awarded amounting to $167,750. Regionally, the Capital Region received $50,100; the Catskills Region received $80,000 and the Southern Tier received $37,650.

The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame includes Bardavon (Poughkeepsie), Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Bethel), Clemens Center (Elmira), Forum Theatre (Binghamton), Palace Performing Arts Center (Albany), Proctors (Schenectady), West Herr Auditorium Theatre (Rochester), Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs City Center, State Theatre of Ithaca, MVP Arena (Albany) and Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

The following is a list of all awardees:

Capital Region

440 State St. Inc. dba ElectriCity Arts and Entertainment District, $5,000

Albany Barn Inc., $2,800

Albany Center Galleries, Inc. dba Albany Center Gallery, $5,000

Albany County Historical Association, Ten Broeck Mansion, $2,400

Albany Pro Musica, Inc., $5,000

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY, Inc., $1,900

City of Schenectady dba Music Haven, $4,000

New York Folklore, $5,000

Opera Saratoga, $5,000

Saratoga Chamber Players, Inc. $4,000

TAP Inc., $5,000

The Orchard Project, $5,000

Catskills

AMR Artists Inc., $2,000

Ancram Opera House Theater, Inc., $4,250

Arm-of-the-Sea Productions, Inc., $4,000

Athens Cultural Center, $4,250

Bridge Street Theatre, $3,500

Catskill Mountain Shakespeare, $4,000

Catskills Folk Connection, $4,250

Coming Together Festival of Dance & Music, Inc dba The Vanaver Caravan, $3,500

Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, $4,500

Forestburgh Playhouse, $4,500

Gardiner Library, $1,500

Hudson Opera House, Inc. dba Hudson Hall, $4,250

Kingston Midtown Arts District/ D.R.A.W., $4,500

Nego Gato Inc., $3,700

NYTOS, $3,300

Pan American Dance Foundation, Inc. dba/ Woodstock Playhouse, $4,500

PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance, $4,250

Red Hook Public Library, $1,500

Round The Bend Theatre Inc., $3,000

Roxbury Arts Group, $3,000

The Rosendale Theatre Collective, $3,500

Youth Ensemble Theater, Inc., $4,250

Southern Tier

171 Cedar Arts Center, $2,150

A Magical Journey Thru Stages, Inc., $5,000

Civic Ensemble, Inc., $5,000

Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County, $2,000

Corning-Elmira Musical Arts, Inc., DBA Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, $5,000

Endicott Performing Arts Center, $4,000

John W. Jones Museum, $3,000

Community Music Education, $4,500

Southern Finger Lakes Pride (SoFLX Pride), $5,000

The Binghamton Theater Organ Society (BTOS), $2000

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE REV