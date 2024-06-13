Upstate Theatre Coalition Awarded Over $167,000 To Local Organizations

Earlier this year, organizations across the state in these three regions were invited to apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.
The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame has awarded over $167,000 Fairgame Arts Grants to 44 non-profit arts and cultural organizations in the three New York state casino regions: Capital Region, Catskills and Southern Tier.
Earlier this year, organizations across the state in these three regions were invited to apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. The gaming revenues of Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, Resorts World Catskills, del Lago Resort & Casino and Tioga Downs Casino Resort fund these grants.
The Upstate Theatre Coalition for a Fairgame, consisting of 12 performing arts organizations, was established in collaboration with the casinos to promote economic cooperation. Demonstrating its community commitment, the coalition launched the Fairgame Arts Grants to support programs benefiting organizations in the associated regions.
"Being able to award our local arts organizations is truly an incredible honor,” says John Parkhurst, board chair. “The arts are the heartbeat of our communities, bringing people together, fostering creativity and enriching our lives in countless ways. It is inspiring to see the profound impact these organizations have, not just in terms of cultural enrichment, but also in building stronger, more vibrant communities."
Across the state, 44 grants were awarded amounting to $167,750. Regionally, the Capital Region received $50,100; the Catskills Region received $80,000 and the Southern Tier received $37,650.
The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame includes Bardavon (Poughkeepsie), Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Bethel), Clemens Center (Elmira), Forum Theatre (Binghamton), Palace Performing Arts Center (Albany), Proctors (Schenectady), West Herr Auditorium Theatre (Rochester), Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs City Center, State Theatre of Ithaca, MVP Arena (Albany) and Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.
The following is a list of all awardees:
440 State St. Inc. dba ElectriCity Arts and Entertainment District, $5,000
Albany Barn Inc., $2,800
Albany Center Galleries, Inc. dba Albany Center Gallery, $5,000
Albany County Historical Association, Ten Broeck Mansion, $2,400
Albany Pro Musica, Inc., $5,000
Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY, Inc., $1,900
City of Schenectady dba Music Haven, $4,000
New York Folklore, $5,000
Opera Saratoga, $5,000
Saratoga Chamber Players, Inc. $4,000
TAP Inc., $5,000
The Orchard Project, $5,000
AMR Artists Inc., $2,000
Ancram Opera House Theater, Inc., $4,250
Arm-of-the-Sea Productions, Inc., $4,000
Athens Cultural Center, $4,250
Bridge Street Theatre, $3,500
Catskill Mountain Shakespeare, $4,000
Catskills Folk Connection, $4,250
Coming Together Festival of Dance & Music, Inc dba The Vanaver Caravan, $3,500
Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, $4,500
Forestburgh Playhouse, $4,500
Gardiner Library, $1,500
Hudson Opera House, Inc. dba Hudson Hall, $4,250
Kingston Midtown Arts District/ D.R.A.W., $4,500
Nego Gato Inc., $3,700
NYTOS, $3,300
Pan American Dance Foundation, Inc. dba/ Woodstock Playhouse, $4,500
PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance, $4,250
Red Hook Public Library, $1,500
Round The Bend Theatre Inc., $3,000
Roxbury Arts Group, $3,000
The Rosendale Theatre Collective, $3,500
Youth Ensemble Theater, Inc., $4,250
171 Cedar Arts Center, $2,150
A Magical Journey Thru Stages, Inc., $5,000
Civic Ensemble, Inc., $5,000
Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County, $2,000
Corning-Elmira Musical Arts, Inc., DBA Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, $5,000
Endicott Performing Arts Center, $4,000
John W. Jones Museum, $3,000
Community Music Education, $4,500
Southern Finger Lakes Pride (SoFLX Pride), $5,000
The Binghamton Theater Organ Society (BTOS), $2000
