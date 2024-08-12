Universal Preservation Hall Announces New Season of Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal Preservation Hall will unveil its dynamic fall schedule, featuring diverse performances and events. UPH offers something for everyone this season, from comedic entertainment to concerts and even a themed laser dance party for the holidays. .

Kicking off the fall announcements is Gary Gulman and his “Misfit” comedy tour 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Over 25 years in comedy, Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. Today, he is one of the most popular touring comics, selling out theatres around the country including the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Chris Janson, a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, will be in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes” and the four-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.”

Abigail and Shaun Bengson, beloved songwriters and performers best known for their theatrical masterpiece “Hundred Days” and their viral sensation “The Keep Going Song” (over 4 million streams), bring you The Keep Going Concert. The Bengsons will bring their powerful and soul-stirring concert to Saratoga Springs 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

LeAnn Rimes is an international multi-platinum-selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter who has sold more than 48 million units globally, won two Grammy Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; two World Music Awards; three Academy of Country Music Awards; two Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. The powerhouse vocalist will visit Saratoga Springs 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

This holiday season, shake it off in the Great Hall with the “Merry Swift-mas: Taylor Swift Holiday Dance Party” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Swiftie-themed mocktails, friendship bracelet-making, selfie stations and more to make this a night to remember.

The last announcement for the fall is a Capital Region favorite, The Gibson Brothers, with their Christmas show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec, 21. They've won about every bluegrass award you can name and released albums on almost every premier Americana label.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online by visiting atuph.org.

