Tituss Burgess & More to Perform at Universal Preservation Hall This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs has unveiled performances featuring renowned artists. The Magicians Guild Presents: Good Charlatan, starring Ben Seidman 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18, followed by the Tony-nominated star Tituss Burgess 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 and the jazzy, high-energy band The Hot Sardines 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets for all three acts go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

Ben Seidman combines sleight of hand and psychological deception to cheat at cards, pick your pockets and demonstrate the importance of using our powers for good. Seidman has appeared twice on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Netflix's “Brainchild” and has performed at small private parties including performances for the late-great Robin Williams. His performance promises to be a night filled with laughter, wonder, and surprises that will leave you questioning reality.

Next, Tituss Burgess, known for his powerhouse vocals and vibrant personality, will take the stage. Burgess originated the role of Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid” on Broadway and most recently performed as Harold Zidler in “Moulin Rouge.” On television, Burgess is best known for standout performances in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Schmigadoon.” Burgess is sure to deliver a show-stopping performance filled with soul and charisma.

To round out this stellar lineup, The Hot Sardines will bring their infectious energy and vintage sound to UPH. Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, The Hot Sardines are known for their lively fusion performances of jazz, blues and popular music from the 1920s and 30s. Music first made famous decades ago comes alive through their brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano melodies and vocals from a chanteuse who transports listeners to a different era with the mere lilt of her voice.

Comments