Tickets On Sale For HELL'S KITCHEN at West Herr Auditorium Theatre
Michael Greif directs the Tony-winning musical, with choreography by Camille A. Brown and a book by Kristoffer Diaz.
The Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) and Albert Nocciolino announced that tickets for the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical HELL'S KITCHEN, the hit Broadway musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner, Alicia Keys, are on sale now. The North American tour premieres in Rochester November 3-8 as part of RBTL's 2026-2027 M&T Bank Broadway Season at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre.
HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.
The journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose and the people who lift you up.
The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Monet (Associate Director), Ricky Tripp (Associate Choreographer) and Foresight Theatrical (General Management). Casting by Heidi Griffiths, CSA & Kate Murray, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Veronica Aglow and the Company Manager is Doug Rodgers.
The music team of HELL'S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tony Award winner Tom Kitt and Tony Award nominee Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt. Lily Ling is the Associate Music Supervisor and Emily Orr is the Music Director for the tour.
Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer and Mandy Hackett as Consulting Producer. DML Productions, The Sunshine Group, The Jacobs Family, John Gore Organization, Clara Wu Tsai, Score 3 Partners, No Guarantees Productions, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, Grove Entertainment, Terria Joseph, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Universal Music Publishing, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, TodayTix ARGU, Julie Yorn, Andy Nahas, Serena Williams/Nine Two Six Productions and The Public Theater are Co-Producers.
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