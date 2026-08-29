Cortland Repertory Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson Steps Down

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cortland Repertory Theatre (“CRT”) has announced that Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson will step down from his position on December 31, 2026, concluding a 26-year tenure with the professional theatre company.

“On behalf of the CRT Guild and Board of Directors, we are profoundly grateful for the 26 years of artistic leadership and positive impact Kerby Thompson has unselfishly given to CRT, the Cortland community and the Arts and Culture of Central New York.” CRT Board of Directors Mark Reynolds said. “With his eyes on the future, Mr. Thompson’s roll-up-your-sleeves approach to hard work has successfully stewarded the organization through the peaks and valleys of the ever-changing landscape of the world of theatre. We honor his steadfast devotion and passion to the loving care of the jewel in the crown of Cortland County, our beloved Little York Pavilion. Kerby’s enduring legacy reaches far beyond the rafters of the Pavilion, reflected in the countless emerging theatre artists for whom CRT provided an important first step toward successful careers on Broadway and beyond. With heartfelt gratitude for all he has given to CRT, we wish him every happiness as he begins this well-deserved, gentler chapter.”

Thompson’s history with CRT began in 1996, when he performed in and choreographed the musical revue The World Goes ’Round. He returned to Cortland during the next four summers as a performer and director before being chosen by the CRT Board in 2000 to succeed the outgoing leadership. Over the next quarter century, Thompson guided many aspects of the organization, including show selection, casting and hiring, marketing, public relations, and grant writing. He also played a lead role in fundraising, audience development, intern programming, educational workshops, and summer youth classes.

In addition to significant administrative responsibilities, Thompson also performed and directed at CRT numerous times. In 2004, he played Harold Hill in The Music Man, which earned him his first Syracuse Area Live Theatre (“SALT”) Award nomination. In 2006, his portrayal of David Selznick in the comedy Moonlight and Magnolias earned him a SALT Award for Best Actor, followed by a second SALT Award in 2011 for his performance as Billy Flynn in the musical Chicago. Other memorable roles included appearances in Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks (another SALT nom), Grease, The Full Monty, and The Addams Family. His CRT directing credits include The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Buddy!, 1776, Mamma Mia!, Million Dollar Quartet and Escape to Margaritaville, along with numerous farces and Agatha Christie mysteries. In 2018, he received a double-header recognition by being awarded both the Musical and Play Best Director SALT Awards for Saturday Night Fever and Our Town, respectively.

Among the most significant accomplishments of Thompson’s tenure was the expansion of CRT’s facilities and operations. In 2005, working with the Cortland County Legislature, the theatre completed a $450,000 capital campaign to install a sprinkler system and accessible lift at the Little York Pavilion. Thompson later helped lead an even more ambitious five-year, $2.25 million campaign to purchase and renovate a former bowling alley into “CRT Downtown” on Port Watson Street in the City of Cortland. The facility transformed CRT from a summer-only theatre into a year-round cultural organization, providing a winter performance venue, administrative offices, rehearsal space, and scenic and properties construction shops. Throughout his tenure, Thompson secured more than $1.5 million in grant funding for operations, capital improvements, and special programming. His leadership extended through the COVID-19 pandemic, when, with cooperation from the Cortland County Legislature and combined creativity of the SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department, CRT maintained its connection with audiences through two “reverse parade” drive-through theatrical events in 2020 and a full outdoor summer season at the Little York Pavilion in 2021.

“To me, every detail has always mattered,” Thompson said. “If we weren’t making the effort, I felt we were letting our audiences and supporters down.” Reflecting on his career, Thompson recalled arriving in 2000 with “far more enthusiasm than experience.” “The Board gave me an extraordinary opportunity, and I never imagined it would become the privilege of a lifetime. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside extraordinary artists, staff members, volunteers, donors, and some of Cortland’s finest community and business leaders. I’ve also made lifelong friends along the way, which is priceless.”

Now, Thompson believes the time is right for CRT’s next chapter. “It’s time for the theatre to experience new ideas, new voices, and new programming. I have tremendous confidence that our leadership and the Central New York Community will guide CRT into its next 55 years. This theatre has an extraordinary future ahead of it.”

The Board of Directors is also announcing that current Assistant Producer Andrea Dotto will step into the role of Interim Producing Artistic Director for 2027.

Originally from Manlius, Dotto is a producer and theater-maker based in Homer, NY. She first performed at CRT in A Chorus Line in 2016 and returned in 2026 to choreograph Annie. Alongside her commitment to CRT, she is a teaching artist at SUNY Cortland, and President and Co-Founder of The Dusty & Dott Company, a multidisciplinary creative studio producing original puppet-driven theatre, children's media, and community-centered storytelling. Dotto serves as Executive Producer of the company's newest work, The Hurt Monster, produced with support from the Jim Henson Foundation. She was previously Creative Producer and host of Reading Buddies, a literacy program that has produced more than 60 episodes for PBS & WCNY, garnering 3 consecutive NY Emmy Nominations. She made her Broadway debut as Betsy in Bandstand, earning a Chita Rivera Award nomination for Outstanding Ensemble Dancer. Dotto believes creativity is not escapism but infrastructure for empathy, belonging, and resilience.

“The Board is thrilled to welcome Andrea as Interim Producing Artistic Director.” Board President Mark Reynolds said. “We are confident that with her kind and imaginative spirit she will inspire the hearts of our faithful audiences.”

Thompson will remain connected to the company on a consulting basis through the first half of 2027, which will include his final summer season show selections, to be announced at Thanksgiving, and assistance with casting and hiring for the 56th summer season. CRT will begin a national search for the organization’s next artistic leader in the coming months.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Central New York News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming