The Open Book Theatre Presents THE LAST CHRISTMAS OF EBENEZER SCROOGE

The Open Book Theatre, New York City's oldest readers theatre company, will present two heartwarming holiday shows this December: "A Confused Hanukkah," at 2 p.m. on Dec. 23, 26 and 27; and "The Last Christmas of Ebenezer Scrooge," at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22, 23 and 29. Both plays will be performed at Pushkin Hall, 165 W. 86th St., 2nd Floor.

"A Confused Hanukkah," by Jon Koons, is adapted from his popular children's book of the same name. It makes its Off-Broadway debut this year during Hanukkah week, after successful performances across the United States, and before its imminent production as an animated musical film.

Koons, also a veteran Broadway and film actor, performs his own work accompanied on the clarinet by Broadway musician Mikki Ryan Koons ("Wicked," "The Lion King"), who happens to be his wife. Rounding out this true family affair is a special appearance by their comedically gifted 13-year-old son, Merlin Ryan Koons.

A few lucky kids from the audience will be called up to help act out the colorful story that actor Leonard Nimoy called "an absolutely charming addition to the funny and heartwarming tales of those lovable fools" from the legendary, mythical town of Chelm. Publisher's Weekly called the show "a love letter to every family that resists December's siren song of assimilation."

"A Confused Hanukkah" is fun for audiences both young and old. Dreidels will be given to all children in attendance, and there will be a drawing to win a menorah at each performance.

"The Last Christmas of Ebenezer Scrooge," adapted by author Marvin Kaye from his novel, is the sequel to "A Christmas Carol" that Charles Dickens probably meant to write but never did. Picking up right where "Carol" left off, and written in true Dickensian style, "The Last Christmas of Ebenezer Scrooge" depicts a kindlier Scrooge struggling to right the unresolved wrong hidden within Dickens' original story. The moving narrative explores in depth the issue of anti-Semitism briefly touched upon in the original, evoking the spirit of the season and the period in which it takes place.

According to the New York Times, "'The Last Christmas of Ebenezer Scrooge' is more than an adventure. It is an exploration of friendship, penitence, guilt, anti-Semitism and brotherhood in the true spirit of the season...the venerable Open Book readers theatre company generously rewards a visit." Theatre Talk adds, "New York needs to make room for a tradition with substance...(this show) will definitely put you in the Christmas Spirit."

Performed in readers theatre style, "The Last Christmas of Ebenezer Scrooge" features author Marvin Kaye, Clark Kee, Alice King, and London stage actress Emmeline Prior in her New York debut.

"The Last Christmas of Ebenezer Scrooge" is appropriate for adults and teens.

Tickets, which can be used for either show, are $25, available at https://www.artful.ly/the-open-book-theatre or at the door. Holiday Special: buy two, get one free.

Performance schedule (all performances at Pushkin Hall, 165 W. 86th St., 2nd Floor):

"A Confused Hanukkah:" Monday, Dec. 23, Thursday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m.

"The Last Christmas of Ebenezer Scrooge:" Sunday, Dec. 22, Monday, Dec. 23, and Sunday Dec. 29, at 7 p.m.

The Open Book Theatre, established in 1975, is New York City's first and longest-lived readers theatre company. To learn more visit: http://www.openbooktheatre.org.





