CENTERstage Productions to Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck and CENTERstage Productions will present Little Shop of Horrors, set to grace the stage from May 10 through May 26, 2024.

This iconic musical comedy, featuring music by Alan Menken and book & lyrics by Howard Ashman, has captivated audiences for more than three decades, combining sci-fi, horror, and humor with a catchy 1960s-inspired rock and roll, doo-wop, and early Motown sound. Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a meek florist shop worker who discovers a peculiar new plant species that soon reveals itself to be a bloodthirsty creature with aspirations for world domination. Little Shop is filled with laughter, music, and a touch of horror that promises to be both deliciously devious and wonderfully wicked.

Directed by Cheyenne See, with Assistant Direction by Patrick Bogert, Musical Director Sean Matthew Whiteford, and Choreography by Cedric James, this production promises to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved musical.

Under See's direction, this production takes a fresh approach and challenges conventional casting norms to connect with modern audiences. The production boasts a formidable cast and crew, including an abundance of professional vocalists and recording artists, promising an auditory experience as rich and engaging as its storyline and characters. This rendition also utilizes multimedia and film to enrich the narrative and captivate audiences.

The cast features Jalen Carr in the role of Seymour Krelborn, Samantha Vega as Audrey, and Giuliana DePietro lending her voice to the menacing plant Audrey II. Other notable talents include Daniel Randell as the sadistic dentist Orin, Anna Xiques, Jay Martinez, and Donnalynn Brown as the dynamic girl group trio of urchins Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon, respectively, with Rik Lopes as Mr. Mushnik, and Rachel Karashay handling the essential dual roles as The Puppeteer of Audrey II and Swing.

Shows will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm, offering both evening and matinee performances for all to enjoy. Tickets are available for $29 at centerforperformingarts.org or by calling the Box Office at (845) 876-3080.

Delivered by a cast and crew of extraordinary talent, join CENTERstage Productions for Little Shop as you've never seen it before.