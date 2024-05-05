CSOA Announces Winners Of 2024 High School Musical Theatre Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The stage lights shone brightly as the Collaborative School of the Arts hosted the eighth annual High School Musical Theatre Awards on the MainStage at Proctors Saturday, May 4 in partnership with The Broadway League. Presented by the Daily Gazette and supporting sponsor Peregrine Engineering, the evening was a celebration of young talent, dedication and passion for the performing arts, with students from 19 local high schools participating.

The show started with a medley of songs from “Gypsy,” “Jekyll and Hyde” and “Sweet Charity” featuring students from all the participating high schools before leading into an introduction from Jean Leonard, president of Proctors Collaborative and Stan Hudy, the digital content producer from The Daily Gazette. Throughout the evening, the Best Musical nominees each performed a piece from their nominated productions.

After intermission, the Best Actress and Best Actor nominees each performed a piece of a song from their production as part of a medley. The winners for Best Actress and Best Actor were announced by last year's winners Ashley Manocchi and Logan Esposito, respectfully. These winners will travel to New York City in the coming weeks to participate in the Jimmy Awards where they will participate in ten days of workshops, classes and training with Broadway professionals before the production on June 24. Closing the show, featured students from all participating high schools performed “You Can't Stop the Beat” from “Hairspray.”

"The High School Musical Theatre Awards are not just a way to applaud spectacular performances, but also to recognize the profound impact of the arts in shaping the lives of our young performers, nurturing not only future stars but future leaders,” says Christine Sheehan, director of education for the Collaborative School of the Arts.

Winners of the 2024 High School Musical Theatre Awards are:

Best Set Construction

“Legally Blonde” by Cohoes High School

Best Technical Execution

“Little Women” by Glens Falls High School

Best Musical-Tier C

Disney's “Beauty and the Beast” by Ballston Spa High School

Best Ensemble

“Anastasia: The Musical” by Mohonasen High School

Best Choreography Execution

“Anything Goes” by Shenendehowa High School

Best Student Orchestra

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” by Albany High School

Best Musical-Tier B

“The Wizard of Oz” by Colonie High School

Best Supporting Actress

Sofia Rice as Amy March in “Little Women”

Glens Falls High School

Best Supporting Actor

ZuZu Evans as Maurice in Disney's “Beauty and the Beast”

Ballston Spa High School

Best Musical-Tier A

“Little Women” by Glens Falls High School

Best Actress

Abby DeGregory at Pamela in “Head Over Heels: High School Edition”

Saratoga Springs High School

Best Actor

Daniel Corme as William Shakespeare in “Something Rotten!”

South Glens Falls High School

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE REV