Pipeline Arts Foundation Celebrates 2024 Talent With Over $110,000 In Awards

The Pipeline Arts Foundation proudly has revealed recipients of its 2024 Awards. These artists represent excellence in emerging visionaries of musical theatre, each receiving generous awards to propel their exceptional works of art forward.

$20,000 Winners:

The Female Pope - Book & Lyrics by Shannon Burkett; Music by Heather Christian

Hag - Book & Lyrics by Kate Douglas; Music & Lyrics by Grace McLean

The Oscar Micheaux Project - Music by Alphonso Horne; Lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney Jr. & Peter Mills; Book by Jesse L. Kearney Jr. & Cara Reichel (additional music by Peter Mills)

$17,000 Winners:

Call Me From the Grave - Music & Lyrics by Charlie Romano; Book by Harold Hodge Jr.

fora - Jae Broderick - Book, Lyrics & Music; Matthew AC Cohen - Music

Tomorrow by the Sea - Book, Lyrics: Yunhye Park; Book, Lyrics, Music: Alexander Ronneburg; Music: Erika Ito

These outstanding artists captivated us with their remarkable talent and originality. Tomorrow by the Sea's composer Alexander Ronneburg says, "We are incredibly honored to receive this award. The award, and the funds will go a long way in the development of our show." "Thank you so much to Pipeline for watering the seeds that will allow fora to grow," Jae Broderick says. Call Me From the Grave's Charlie Romano points out, "With this funding, we will be able to create a studio album to debut some of the show's soulful score on a larger platform, as well as partially fund a theatrical workshop that will allow elements of staging and choreography to be introduced to the show for the first time." Shannon Burkett from the Female Pope is "So honored and humbled to be receiving this Pipeline Award! Creating musicals is a very long and winding road." Kate Douglas is "Thrilled to mount our first public reading of Hag." Cara Reichel from The Oscar Micheaux Project exclaims, "Thank you so much for this support."

Looking ahead, Pipeline aims to expand its support in 2025. Their mission is to champion and elevate the diverse array of voices shaping the future of musical theater. We are committed to amplifying these voices on a broader scale.

Applications for the 2025 awards will open in late 2024. Interested parties can visit pipelinearts.org for more information and updates.