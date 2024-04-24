BEETLEJUICE, THE CHER SHOW, and More Set For Broadway in Syracuse 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in Syracuse has announced the lineup for its 2024-25 season. The season will kick off in October with Les Miserables and will continue with a total of 6 shows through May 2025. Learn more about the full lineup below!

Les Miserables

October 22-27, 2024

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

The Lion King

December 4-15, 2024

Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

January 28- Feb 1, 2025

TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock and Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits! TINA–The Tina Turner Musical presents Tina’s journey against all odds to become one of the world’s most beloved artists of all time. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

Mamma Mia!

March 11-16, 2025

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

The Cher Show

April 8-12, 2025

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture-breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

Beetlejuice

May 14-18, 2025

Based on the Tim Burton film comes BEETLEJUICE, a musical comedy about making the most of every Day-O. Entertainment Weekly calls it “A FEAST FOR THE EYES AND THE SOUL!”