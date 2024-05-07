Hoff-Barthelson Music School Unveils Two World Premieres at Music Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced the return of its highly anticipated Music of Our Time Contemporary Music Festival, showcasing an eclectic array of musical works composed from 1923 through the present day. The festival will culminate in a spectacular Large Ensembles Concert on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm, at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation, located at 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY.

The Large Ensembles Concert promises an extraordinary lineup of performances, including the world premieres of two remarkable compositions. The first, "Three Eastern Episodes" by Ke-Chia Chen, commissioned by HBMS for a student ensemble, is made possible through the prestigious Wilma Machover Residency and Commission Program, in collaboration with Copland House. This captivating piece will be performed by HBMS student cellists Sarah Rivas, Yasmin Yogaratnam, Vera Kolvalskya, Ryan Kaufman, Jad Benslimane, and Zack Gottesman, under the guidance of the festival's Artistic Director, Peter Seidenberg.

The significance of Chen's international acclaim and impressive portfolio underscores the anticipation surrounding this premiere. With compositions performed by leading orchestras and ensembles worldwide, Chen's distinctive blend of Western and Asian influences promises to enthrall audiences and enrich the contemporary musical landscape.

In anticipation of the concert, on Saturday, May 18, at 7:00 pm, Peter Seidenberg, Artistic Director of the Festival will moderate a Composer Conversation with Ms. Chen. This interactive discussion will delve into the inspiration behind Chen's new work and the preparations for its world premiere. The event, held at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, is free of charge.

Additionally, the concert will feature the world premiere of "Miniature Suite" by Bronxville resident Joseph Fong. Selected as the winner of the Hoff-Barthelson Music School Flute Composition Competition, Fong's composition showcases his mastery of form and melody, offering a diverse musical experience across three distinct movements. The piece will be performed by the School’s Flute Clubs, under the direction of Donna Elaine and Joseph Piscitelli.

The concert will also showcase performances by the Advanced and Adult Jazz Ensembles under the direction of Ed Palermo, Junior Voices directed by Kyla Surajbali, and the Young People’s Symphonette and Chamber Orchestra led by Robert Schwartz. Moreover, the event will include the announcement of the 2024 recipient of the Wilma Machover Creative Development Fund.

Admission to the concert is through a suggested donation of $20; HBMS students are admitted free of charge.

Leading up to the Large Ensembles Concert, the Festival will feature a series of Student and Faculty Recitals. These recitals will take place at the School and are free of charge. Faculty scheduled to perform include cellist Peter Seidenberg, violinists Eriko Sato and Gary Kosloski, guitarist Andrew Marino, mezzo-soprano Andrea Saposnik, clarinetist Daniel Spitzer, and pianists Tomoko Uchino and Joan Forsyth.

Peter Seidenberg, Artistic Director of the Music of Our Time Festival, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The Music of Our Time Festival celebrates the richness and diversity of contemporary music, offering audiences a unique opportunity to engage with innovative compositions and talented performers. We are thrilled to present this dynamic lineup of performances and discussions, and we invite music enthusiasts of all ages to join us for an unforgettable experience."

For more information about the Music of Our Time Contemporary Music Festival please visit www.hbms.org, call 914-723-1169, or email hb@hbms.org.





