Carla Stetson Exhibition 'Water Ways' Comes to Kitchen Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carla Stetson will present her lyric collection of artworks called Water Ways in Kitchen Theatre Company's lobby gallery starting May 1st. These artworks might be considered sculpture or maps, Carla fabricates them by sewing, painting or delicate collage, a weaving of rhythms and forms. Her topic, throughout, is the interconnectedness and movement of water and a focused consideration of our human relationship to these dynamic waterways.

The Kitchen Theatre lobby is open to the public for one hour before each performance. See the exhibition and have a drink at the bar. Water Ways accompanies Kitchen Theatre Company's production of The Turnaway Play by Leslie Greene.

Performance times are as follows:

May 8,9,10. At 7:00

May 11th at 2:00 and at 7:00

May 12th at 2:00

May 15th at 7:00

May 16th at 2:00 and at 7:00

May 17th at 7:00

May 18th at 7:00

May 19th at 2:00

Other times to view Water Ways can be arranged by appointment.