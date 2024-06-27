The Daisy Jopling Band To Perform THE NORTHGATE STORY At The Stern/Cornish Estate Ruins

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the Daisy Jopling Band featuring local students for an adventure of history and music as they perform "The Northgate Story" July 12-14th, 2024.

"The Northgate Story" is a musical celebration of history through music presented by Daisy Jopling and her Band. The concert will present the story of the historic Stern/Cornish estate, part of the Hudson Highlands State Park located in Cold Spring, NY. With narration and performance, Daisy will tell us about the families who owned the site and how they shared their time and estate with youngsters. This event will support music education as local music students will perform as part of the event.

Northgate the Stern/Cornish Estate:

Northgate, also known as "the old Cornish Estate" located in the Hudson Highlands State Park north of Cold Spring, NY is a popular hiking destination in the Hudson Valley. It was first put together by Sigmund and Dove Stern starting in the early 20th century by purchasing small farms near and around the Surprise Lake Camp. The Sterns were connected to the camp and Mr. Stern served on the board and donated land to them. After Dove's passing in 1915 the site was leased then sold to Edward and Selina Cornish in 1917. The estate became a gentleman's dairy farm under Mr. Cornish till shortly before his passing in 1938. The Cornish family did not use the site much after Edward Cornish's death, and in 1958 a fire destroyed the residence. Central Hudson purchased the estate to build a power plant in 1963, but heard the public wishes that it not be built and it was sold and given to New York State parks to be part of the Hudson Highlands State Park in 1967.

Classical/rock violinist Daisy Jopling was born in London, and now lives in NY. She has toured to 54 countries around the world and recorded nine albums, two with BMG RCA Victor. Daisy was the first international violinist to perform a major concert at the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

She has collaborated with many international stars, including Bobby McFerrin and Hollywood's Hans Zimmer, and her Solo work has included playing a concerto at the Royal Albert Hall in London at the age of 14, playing twice before 30,000 people at the opening of the Vienna Festival, touring with her band to 53 stunning concert halls in China, creating "Illuminance" on Bannerman Island, NY which aired on PBS in 2021 and 2022, and performing her own "Awakening" Concert at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center.

"The Northgate Story" will be performed at the Stern/Cornish Estate at Northgate, which is located in the Hudson Highlands State Park, in Cold Spring, NY from July 12th-14th, 2024.

Get your tickets for this amazing show here:

http://daisyjoplingfoundation.org/northgate/

The official website for The Daisy Jopling may be found at

https://www.daisyjopling.com

For more information and interview requests contact Jimmy Star worldstarpublicrelations@gmail.com

Comments