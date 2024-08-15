The Anderson Brothers Bring The Music of George Gershwin To Jazz on Main This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Anderson Brothers play Gershwin comes to Jazz on Main, 37 S Moger Ave, Mt Kisco, NY on Friday, August 31st, 7:00pm.

Grammy-winning Juilliard graduates and identical twins Peter & Will Anderson will explore the music of legendary composer George Gershwin, joined by virtuoso guitarist Arnt Arntzen. The Anderson brothers have been featured soloists on the Broadway stage, the Kennedy Center, Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, live on Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion Radio Program, and can be heard on the soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

One of the most striking geniuses of modern music, George Gershwin composed for Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, film, radio, and symphony orchestras, combining the sounds of jazz and European classical music.

Selections will include "Rhapsody in Blue", "I Got Rhythm", "It Ain't Necessarily So", "Summertime", "They Can't Take That Away From Me", "Embraceable You", and "S'Wonderful."

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE