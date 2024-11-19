News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TURBULENCE: A MUSICAL FLIGHT to be Presented At The International Human Rights Arts Festival

The show will be performed on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8:30 PM at The Tank.

By: Nov. 19, 2024
TURBULENCE: A MUSICAL FLIGHT to be Presented At The International Human Rights Arts Festival Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The International Human Rights Arts Festival will present "Turbulence: A Musical Flight". Written by Ryan O'Dea and Jill Ohayon, "Turbulence" is a twenty-minute musical that follows three characters over the course of a flight from New Jersey to Wisconsin. Each struggling in their own way, the characters help each other face and overcome their respective (and unexpected!) challenges and fears. Selected for the Celebration of LBTQIA+, the piece explores the themes of growth, chosen family, and self-acceptance.

LATEST NEWS

Visual Studies Workshop Reveals New Location
Hardscrabble Theater Announces New Comedy Improv Show
Sutton Foster, Joshua Bell, Chris Distefano, and More On Sale At Staller Center For The Arts
MAMMA MIA! Tickets Now On Sale At Chrysler Hall

The cast includes off-Broadway and film actor Zoe Dean, singer/songwriter Theo Austin, and the show's librettist, Jill Ohayon. "Turbulence" is directed by Ryan O'Dea with assistant direction by M.L. Redstone and music direction by Jonja Merck. The show will be performed on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8:30 PM at The Tank.

Please visit https://humanrightsartmovement.org/ihraf-festival-2024 for tickets.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos