TURBULENCE: A MUSICAL FLIGHT to be Presented At The International Human Rights Arts Festival

The International Human Rights Arts Festival will present "Turbulence: A Musical Flight". Written by Ryan O'Dea and Jill Ohayon, "Turbulence" is a twenty-minute musical that follows three characters over the course of a flight from New Jersey to Wisconsin. Each struggling in their own way, the characters help each other face and overcome their respective (and unexpected!) challenges and fears. Selected for the Celebration of LBTQIA+, the piece explores the themes of growth, chosen family, and self-acceptance.

The cast includes off-Broadway and film actor Zoe Dean, singer/songwriter Theo Austin, and the show's librettist, Jill Ohayon. "Turbulence" is directed by Ryan O'Dea with assistant direction by M.L. Redstone and music direction by Jonja Merck. The show will be performed on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8:30 PM at The Tank.

Please visit https://humanrightsartmovement.org/ihraf-festival-2024 for tickets.

