THE SOUND OF MUSIC To Be Presented At Redhouse Arts Center This December

Redhouse Arts Center will launch their public 24/25 Season with The Sound of Music, featuring local children from across Syracuse and Central New York. The production will run from December 6th to 22nd.

The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become one of the world's most beloved musicals.

The cast of Sound of Music is led by Sabina Collazo*, making her Redhouse debut as Maria Rainer, and Thom Miller*, who joins the cast as Captain Georg von Trapp after last being seen in Redhouse's Bridges of Madison County and Tuck Everlasting.

The rest of the ensemble is filled with familiar Redhouse and Syracuse Theatre faces: Redhouse favorite Stephond Brunson (Max Detweiler), Bianca Hallett (Elsa Schraeder), Rachel Fry (Mother Abbess), Amanda Dunlap (Sister Berthe), Carley Robinson (Sister Margaretta), Kelsey Hall (Sister Sophia), James Sharples (Franz), Marcia Mele (Frau Schmidt), Killian Crowley (Herr Zeller), Evan Leone (Rolf Gruber), Christopher Lupia and Julia Rakus (Ensemble).

Also joining the cast are Ilsa Denton (Liesl), and Harper Shute (Friedrich), as well as twelve local children that will make up the rest of the von Trapps in a double cast. The casts are designated as the “Raindrops” cast: Tamera Jones (Louisa), JoJo Harper-McNea (Kurt), Piper Bell (Brigitta), Mira Minkoff-Zern (Gretl), Erin Ryan Byrnes (Marta); and “Whiskers” cast: Emma Mollapour (Louisa), Will Lavin (Kurt), Annilea Murphy (Brigitta), Juliette Murphy (Marta), and Italy Glover (Gretl).

The Production Team for The Sound of Music includes Matthew Winning (Director), Benjamin Borenstein (Music Director), Andrea Dotto (Choreographer), Caitlin Friedberg (Production Stage Manager), Izmir Ickbal (Scenic Designer), Andrea Calarco (Costume Designer), Michael Rathburn (Lighting Designer), Anthony Vadala (Sound Designer), Alec Barbour (Intimacy Coordinator), Jakob Pepper (Properties Coordinator), Josh Reid (Production Manager/Lead Electrician), Michael Ranlet (Technical Director), Elissa Martin (Wardrobe Supervisor/Dresser), Craig Costello (Assistant Technical Director), Hope Allen, Bree Lincks (Assistant Stage Managers) and Paige Lincoln (Child Actor Guardian).

This performance is rated G and has an approximate two and a half hour running time, with one fifteen minute intermission.

Tickets are available at www.theredhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (315) 362-2785.

