Syracuse Stage to Present Free Family Day Featuring Activities, Crafts & More

Syracuse Stage today announced Family Day, a free event for children of all ages and their families, will take place on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will be held at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St, Syracuse, New York and will feature:

· Interactive stations that guide attendees through various theatre-related activities, and teach participants about sets, props, costumes, sound, lights and more

· A free performance of the Syracuse Stage Children's Tour show “Pandora's Suitcase” by Sarah Bierstock at 10 a.m.

· An instrument “petting zoo” hosted by the Syracuse Orchestra

· Tours of the Syracuse Stage building led by staff members

“Our Free Family Day is a great start to the school year with fun, interactive ways to engage with the staff at Syracuse Stage,” said Joann Yarrow, director of community engagement. “Meet the designers, makers and artists that work to put all our shows together. Take tours, build puppets and enjoy a wonderful performance by the talented cast of ‘Pandora's Suitcase.' We invite all communities to come.”

Syracuse Stage Family Day is free-of-charge for children and their families. Young attendees are invited to complete a “Theatre Passport” by collecting stamps from participating at each activity station. Completed passports can be entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets to “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella” at Syracuse Stage.

Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. with activity stations, run by Syracuse Stage artists. “Pandora's Suitcase'' starts at 10 a.m. in the Archbold Theatre. The event ends at 12 p.m. Coffee and donuts will be served.

About the show:

Pandora's Suitcase

By Sarah Bierstock

Directed by Christine Albright-Tufts

Pandora is Seriously Curious and Seriously Worried about a lot of things. She loves Environmental Science and asks a lot of questions in her pursuit of learning all she can. When the kids at school call her Teacher's Pet one too many times, she decides to try out life at Dad's house, and enrolls at Smarty Pants Academy. Before she leaves, she just has this one, “Exceptionally Important Scientific Experiment” she must complete. It involves a large suitcase she lugs around with her. What could be inside and why does she need to drag it to the river? “Pandora's Suitcase” is a delightful story that explores how both kids and adults can handle anxiety, learning how to ask others for help, and encourages young people to be confident in the people they are becoming.

