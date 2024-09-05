Syracuse Stage to Begin 24/25 Season With THE SECOND CITY 65TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Syracuse Stage will begin its 24/25 season with a limited two-week run of “The Second City 65th Anniversary Show” from the legendary Chicago troupe. Presented as an off-subscription title, this hilarious evening of sketch and improv comedy features hand-picked material from the Second City’s star-studded history, and will run Sept. 18 – 29, 2024 in the Archbold Theatre.



“We’re kicking off this season with rollicking comedy,” said artistic director Robert Hupp. “We thought this was the best possible choice to welcome back audiences to Syracuse Stage. Nobody does comedy better than The Second City because every show is different: From their greatest hits sketches to on-the-spot improv, the audience gets to join in the fun at every performance. We invite folks to take a break from their routine and join us for a good laugh at Syracuse Stage.”



Directed by Marla Cáceres with music direction by Kai Elise, “The Second City 65th Anniversary Show” features songs, sketches and characters written by some of Second City’s illustrious alumni—including Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert, Bill Murray, Eugene Levy and many more—and is brought hilariously to life by an all-star ensemble including Tina Arfaee, Cat McDonnell, Zoe McKee, Bill Leitz, Preston Parker and Cassidy Russell.



Rooted in the groundbreaking improvisational games pioneered by Viola Spolin, The Second City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night in December of 1959, and a comedy revolution began. Today, The Second City is a world-class entertainment company—with a touring company, training programs and live theatres in Chicago, Toronto and New York City—and continues to be at the forefront of improv and sketch comedy while bringing laughs to more than one million audience members a year.



Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Performances on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 begin at 6:30 p.m. with a second show scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at SyracuseStage.org, by phone at 315.443.3275 or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office. Pay-What-You-Will performances for “The Second City 65th Anniversary Show” are Sept. 18 – 29 inclusive; Trivia Night, hosted by “Jeopardy!” champion Dillon Hupp will take place on Sept. 19 before the 7:30 p.m. performance; and a Happy Hour event on Sept. 26 prior to the 7:30 p.m. performance. Syracuse Stage has its ASL interpreted performance scheduled for Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.



