Syracuse Stage Appoints Carly DiFulvio Allen as Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carly DiFulvio Allen has been named Syracuse Stage's new managing director. DiFulvio Allen currently serves as the associate general manager at Disney Theatrical Group for productions of Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast worldwide. Beginning March 1, she fills the position at Syracuse Stage previously held by Jill A. Anderson.

While at Disney Theatrical Group, DiFulvio Allen served on the advisory committee for Ensemble, an employee-led network with the goal of fostering and celebrating an inclusive culture, and was the founding member and co-chair for a parents and caregivers sub-committee.

Prior to Disney Theatrical Group, DiFulvio Allen was the Company Manager for Roundabout Theatre Company at the Todd Haimes Theatre (formerly the American Airlines Theatre) for twenty-five Broadway productions. Highlights from her tenure at Roundabout include the original Broadway production of “The 39 Steps,” the Broadway revival of “On the Twentieth Century” with Kristen Chenoweth and the original Broadway production of “Violet” starring Sutton Foster.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carly to Syracuse Stage,” said Bob Hupp, artistic director. “Her background in New York City nonprofit theatres, and her recent work with Disney Theatrical Group, are perfectly suited to the leadership role she’ll assume when she joins us in March. Carly’s experience, her Central New York roots, and her people-centered approach to our work make her a dynamic and exceptional addition to Stage leadership. We’re excited to introduce her to everyone this spring, and I very much look forward to partnering with her to help Syracuse Stage make the strongest possible contribution to the cultural life of Central New York.”

DiFulvio Allen’s arrival at Syracuse Stage is a homecoming of sorts: A Rochester native, she received theatre management and integrated marketing communications degrees from Ithaca College.

“I am thrilled to be joining the remarkable team at Syracuse Stage and returning to Central New York,” she said. “Syracuse Stage’s now 50-year legacy of quality and inspired storytelling is a testament to the support, enthusiasm and engagement of this vibrant community. I look forward to working together to explore new opportunities for expanding Stage’s Vision of reimagining what is possible for regional theatre.”

Syracuse Stage board of trustees chair Richard Driscoll said DiFulvio Allen is an ideal match for the company with its relationship to both Central New Yorkers and the professional theatre community: “The Board of Directors is excited to welcome Carly DiFulvio Allen as our new Managing Director at Syracuse Stage. Her deep experience in the theatre industry and ties to Central New York will make her a perfect partner with our Artistic Director Bob Hupp and the rest of Stage’s amazing staff.”

Board of trustees president Herm Frazier echoed Driscoll’s sentiment: “I am confident Carly’s enthusiasm, coupled with her experience in theater will make her a perfect fit for Syracuse Stage,” he said.

DiFulvio Allen’s hiring concludes an extensive nationwide search led by Management Consultants for the Arts, with longtime Syracuse Stage board of trustees member and former board chair Nancy Green chairing the search committee.

The Syracuse Stage 24/25 season continues this year with the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Primary Trust” by Eboni Booth (Jan. 22 - Feb. 9), an Indiana Repertory Theatre co-production of “King James” by Rajiv Joseph (Feb. 26 - Mar. 16), Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” by Kate Hamill (Apr. 23 - May 11) and the Julie Lutz Cold Read World Premiere of “The National Pastime” by Rogelio Martinez (June 11 - 29).

Comments