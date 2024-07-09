Stony Brook University's Zuccaire Gallery Presents A Solo Exhibition By Video Artist Nicole Cohen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On view at the Staller Center's Zuccaire Gallery July 18-October 18, Nicole Cohen: Super Vision is a solo exhibition by the internationally-renowned artist Nicole Cohen.

Featuring videos, collages and photographic work, the exhibition is a mid-career survey of Cohen's intriguing exploration of perception and identity as viewed through interior spaces and architectural environments.

About the exhibition:

Nicole Cohen: Super Vision features Cohen's captivating video and photography pieces in an immersive environment. Cohen's photo and video works often overlay contemporary imagery with historical photographs from vintage magazine pages, domestic interiors, period rooms, historical paintings and iconic architectural spaces to comment on socially constructed space. Work from major projects over the last 20 years include: Contemporary Art Books & New York Public LIbrary, Time Lapse, five small video projections, a group of photographs from the Vintage Project series, several Vintage Collage works, a selection of Intervention videos and a new installation piece. The exhibition is accompanied by an illustrated catalog.

Nicole Cohen: Super Vision is curated by Karen Levitov, Director and Curator of the Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery. The exhibition and programs are supported by the Paul W. Zuccaire Foundation and the Friends of Staller Center.

About the artist:

Nicole Cohen is an American installation artist who works with video and new media. Cohen received her BA from Hampshire College and her MFA from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She has exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Los Angeles County of Art, the J. Paul Getty Museum, Williams College Museum of Art, La B.A.N.K Galerie in Paris, the Autostadt, Wolfsburg, Schloss Britz in Berlin, Germany, American University Museum at Katzen Art Center in Washington D.C., Wave Hill Public Gardens and Cultural Center in the Bronx, and The Museum of the Moving Image. Her work is in the permanent collections of U.S. Art in Embassies Collection, The J. Paul Getty Museum, Williams College Museum, Cedar Sinai Hospital, and others.

Opening Reception: Wednesday, July 24, 5-7pm

Artist Talk & Reception: Thursday, September 12, 4:30-6:30pm

July 18-27: Open evenings of the Stony Brook Film Festival

July 28-August 25: Open by appointment

August 26-October 18: Open Monday-Friday 12-4pm and evenings of Staller Center performances

Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery, Staller Center for the Arts, Stony Brook University

GPS: Staller Center

FREE admission to the exhibition and all events. Check ZuccaireGallery.stonybrook.edu for details and updates.

