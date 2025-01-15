Spotlight: TITUSS BURGESS at Universal Preservation Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The fabulous Tituss Burgess, who brought us the unforgettable “Pinot Noir” in “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” is coming to Saratoga Springs for an evening of favorite melodies from Broadway and film! Step into the captivating world of Tituss Burgess, where the stage and screen veteran takes you on a musical journey.

Emmy and SAG-nominated, has quickly emerged as one of the entertainment industry’s most versatile and dynamic performers, with his work in television, film and theater generating both critical and commercial acclaim. Tituss most recently starred as Harold Zidler in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Broadway. He was seen on TV in Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!” Tituss starred in the hit Netflix comedy series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (nominations for four consecutive Emmy Awards, a SAG Award and two Critics’ Choice TV Awards). He reprised his role in the Netflix interactive special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverendand” and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting actor. Tituss starred alongside Jane Krakowski in “Center Of The YOUniverse” for Audible, a musical comedy he co-created and which had a sold out run at The Minetta Lane Theatre and is now available to hear on Audible! In film, Tituss starred in the MGM Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” and in the Netflix films “Set It Up” and “Dolemite Is My Name.” He also co-starred in the animated musical comedy series “Central Park” for Apple TV+, for which he was nominated for his sixth Emmy Award. Next up: “Spellbound” (Netflix). A veteran of the stage, Burgess made his Broadway debut as Eddie in “Good Vibrations” and has played Hal Miller in “Jersey Boys,” Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 revival of “Guys and Dolls” and Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid.”

