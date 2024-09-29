Spotlight: HUDSON VALLEY DANCE FESTIVAL at Historic Catskill Point

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Sep. 29, 2024
World-class performances and the artistic spirit of the Hudson Valley region will converge in an awe-inspiring autumnal setting when Hudson Valley Dance Festival returns on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Hudson Valley Dance Festival will again transform a charming 19th-century warehouse set upon the banks of the Hudson River into an elegant and distinctive performance space.

With a lineup highlighting works nurtured in and inspired by the rich artistic culture of the Hudson Valley, the festival will again have performances at 2 pm and 5 pm.




