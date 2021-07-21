Spaghetti Eastern Music Collaborates With Charles Dennis Dance At Avant-Garde Arama In Woodstock

Spaghetti Eastern Music, the musical alias of Saugerties-based multi-instrumentalist and NYSMusic contributor Sal Cataldi, has been commissioned to provide a live solo guitar score to a performance of the dance piece "2 x 2 x 4" at Avant-Garde Arama Lands in Woodstock. Avant-Garde Arama is a two-day festival of short works of dance, performance art, poetry and music that will take place at Mount View Studios in Woodstock, July 24 and 25 at 8 pm.

Avant-Garde-Arama was originated in 1980 at the legendary East Village venue Performance Space 122 (P.S. 122) by performance artist/dancer Charles Dennis, who also co-founded this still vibrant cultural institution. This is the first time the event will take place in Woodstock.

Premiering in 1989 to raves in media like The Village Voice, Dennis' movement piece "2 x 2 x 4" is a dramatic dance duet performed with fourteen wooden 2 x 4s, one whose mood will only be height by Cataldi's atmospheric live loop & drone based guitar improvisations.

Cataldi's debut album under Spaghetti Eastern Music moniker, Sketches of Spam, is a 16-track, 69-minute, genre-surfing journey through contrasting moods, with instrumentals inspired by 70's Miles, Krautrock, Ennio Morricone, Fripp & Eno and ECM's icy guitar great Terje Rypdal giving way to bare-bones acoustic vocal tunes reflective of the influence of John Martyn and Nick Drake. In 2020, Cataldi followed this with a trio of critically-acclaimed atmospheric singles that have been heard around the globe, "Her Lemon Peel Raincoat - Because It's Raining," "Peace Within" and "And This is Their New Hoax," a COVID-19 musical editorial featuring samples of President Trump's most noted denials to Cataldi's soundpainting guitars and synths. His latest release, "Blues for A Lost Cosmonaut," is a nine-minute plus maxi single again in the ambient mode, one that will inform the live tracks he will perform to Dennis' dance piece. His music has received high praise from our site and other outlets including The New York Times, Time Out New York, Jazz Times, Huffington Post and many others.

For information and ticket information, please visit the Facebook event page or the Eventbrite link:

https://bit.ly/3hObV1G