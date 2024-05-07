ARTs + Change Virtual Conference in 2025 Now Seeking Proposals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Institute for the Performing Arts at the University of Rochester is seeking presenter proposals for the ARTs (Activate. Reimagine. Transform.) + Change Virtual Conference, scheduled to take place from January 23 to 26, 2025.

The four-day conference invites artists, educators, community members, and organizations to participate in collaborative discussions, idea-sharing, research presentations, and partnership proposals.

Past presentations have explored questions such as:

How are artists of all disciplines creating an impact on diversity, inclusion and accessibility?

How are artists reimagining the world we occupy?

How does equity, justice and performance intersect?

How does creative placemaking impact our communities?

How are you crafting open, welcoming and diverse curriculums?

How are you engaging in art, action and/or changemaking?

How are you challenging systems of oppression through your work, your teaching, your practices?

What other questions have come up for you?

Presenter Deadlines:

April 15, 2024 - Proposal submissions open

June 15, 2024 - Deadline for proposal submissions (no application fee)

September 15, 2024 - Acceptance notifications sent to presenters

September 30, 2024 - Deadline for presenter confirmation of participation and registration

Application:

Interested presenters can submit their proposals via: tinyurl.com/artschange2025

For further details on ARTs + Change Virtual Conference and previous presenters, please visit: https://www.sas.rochester.edu/PerformingArts/arts-change/call-for-proposals.html

The ARTs + Change Virtual Conference is initiated by the Institute for the Performing Arts in partnership with the Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Paul J. Burgett Intercultural Center, and the Eastman Institute for Music Leadership at the University; 540WMain Inc., a Rochester-based nonprofit creating change through community-based connection and antiracism education; Create A Space Now, a multimedia and performing arts platform to further discussion around race relations in America; and the Rochester Fringe Festival.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE REV