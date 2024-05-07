ARTs + Change Virtual Conference in 2025 Now Seeking Proposals

The event is scheduled for January 23 to 26, 2025.
The Institute for the Performing Arts at the University of Rochester is seeking presenter proposals for the ARTs (Activate. Reimagine. Transform.) + Change Virtual Conference, scheduled to take place from January 23 to 26, 2025.
The four-day conference invites artists, educators, community members, and organizations to participate in collaborative discussions, idea-sharing, research presentations, and partnership proposals.
Past presentations have explored questions such as:
Presenter Deadlines:
Application:
Interested presenters can submit their proposals via: tinyurl.com/artschange2025
For further details on ARTs + Change Virtual Conference and previous presenters, please visit: https://www.sas.rochester.edu/PerformingArts/arts-change/call-for-proposals.html
The ARTs + Change Virtual Conference is initiated by the Institute for the Performing Arts in partnership with the Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Paul J. Burgett Intercultural Center, and the Eastman Institute for Music Leadership at the University; 540WMain Inc., a Rochester-based nonprofit creating change through community-based connection and antiracism education; Create A Space Now, a multimedia and performing arts platform to further discussion around race relations in America; and the Rochester Fringe Festival.
