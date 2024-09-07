SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Reveals '24-'25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new academic year is just underway for the Performing Arts Department at SUNY Cortland. The department welcomes new faculty including Music Director/Assistant Professor Ben Kapilow from Philadelphia, along with an incoming freshmen class of 16 musical theatre majors from around New York State and as distant as Florida.

Auditions for the fall shows have taken place and the behind-the-scenes magic to ready these productions for an audience is in motion. In collaboration with "Create Theatre", an incubator for composers and playwrights out of NYC, the first show will be "By Any Other Name", a contemporary musical inspired by the women of favorite Shakespeare plays including Hamlet and As You Like It; performing Oct. 3-6 on the mainstage. On Nov. 7-10 the thought-provoking "John Proctor is the Villain", a play by Kimberly Belflower brings together a class of teenagers confronted with a small-town scandal as they unravel what it a witch hunt versus want is the truth.

Be sure to follow @SUNYCortPerform on all social media platforms for daily content and visit https://www2.cortland.edu/departments/performing-arts/ for the latest updates.

Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE