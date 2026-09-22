SOMETHING ABOUT MONEY to Premiere at Kitchen Theatre Company
Alexander Thomas writes and performs this world premiere directed by Daniel Brunet in Ithaca.
Kitchen Theatre Company's 36th season will continue with the world premiere of Something About Money, written and performed by Alexander Thomas. Longtime KTC audiences will recognize Thomas from past performances in shows including The Royale, Opus, After Ashley, Sunset Baby, The Whipping Man, and his previous solo show, Throw Pitchfork.
Something About Money is being produced in collaboration with English Theatre Berlin | International Performing Arts Center, and will be directed by Daniel Brunet. The world premiere is scheduled to run for two weeks, from Oct 14-25.
About the Play
We think of money as something to be made, but just as often, money makes us. Something About Money is a funny, surprising, and personal solo performance that examines how money functions not only as currency, but as a deeply internalized system of value. Moving seamlessly through a variety of larger-than-life characters, memories, and poetic language, writer/performer Alexander Thomas will make you laugh, cry, and reconsider your entire relationship to money.
Creative Team
Alexander Thomas*: Playwright/Performer
Daniel Brunet: Director
Jennifer Schilansky*: Production Stage Manager
Alexander Woodward***: Scenic Design
Kyle Stamm: Lighting Design
Elizabeth Kitney: Costume Design
Chris Lane: Sound Design
*Member, Actors' Equity Association
*** Member, USA 829
Production Details
Location: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W State St, Ithaca, NY 14850
Performance Dates: Oct 14-25, 2026
Performance Schedule
Wed Oct 14, 2026, 7 PM (Preview)
Thu Oct 15, 2026, 7 PM (Preview)
Fri Oct 16, 2026, 7 PM
Sat Oct 17 2026, 7 PM
Sun Oct 18, 2026, 2 PM
Wed Oct 21, 2026, 7 PM
Thu Oct 22, 2026, 2 PM
Thu Oct 22, 2026, 7 PM
Fri Oct 23, 2026, 7 PM
Sat Oct 24, 2026, 7 PM
Sun Oct 25, 2026, 2 PM
Regular tickets range from $45–$55, with lower-cost options always available—including $20 tickets for students and artists, $10 community tickets (limited per performance), and Name Your Price tickets for preview performances one hour before the show.
For more information, visit https://www.kitchentheatre.org/somethingaboutmoney.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
Bannerman Island (9/16-9/26)
|
OFC Creations Theatre Presents: Hairspray!
OFC Creations Theatre Center (9/24-10/11)
|
An Evening with Giancarlo Esposito
Nazareth University (10/16-10/16)
|
OFC Creations Theatre Presents: The Osmonds: A New Musicals
OFC Creations Theatre Center (4/08-4/25)
|
ROCK OF AGES
The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse (9/16-10/03)
|
B-Sides of Broadway: A Cabaret of Cut Songs
Rochester Fringe Festival (9/23-9/23)
|
Topdog/Underdog
Geva Theatre (10/13-11/22)
|
Arthur and Friends Make A Musical
Cohoes Music Hall (2/23-3/26)
|
Water for Elephants
The Stanley (1/13-1/14)
|
Clyde's
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/23-5/16)