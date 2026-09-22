SOMETHING ABOUT MONEY to Premiere at Kitchen Theatre Company

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Kitchen Theatre Company's 36th season will continue with the world premiere of Something About Money, written and performed by Alexander Thomas. Longtime KTC audiences will recognize Thomas from past performances in shows including The Royale, Opus, After Ashley, Sunset Baby, The Whipping Man, and his previous solo show, Throw Pitchfork.

Something About Money is being produced in collaboration with English Theatre Berlin | International Performing Arts Center, and will be directed by Daniel Brunet. The world premiere is scheduled to run for two weeks, from Oct 14-25.

About the Play

We think of money as something to be made, but just as often, money makes us. Something About Money is a funny, surprising, and personal solo performance that examines how money functions not only as currency, but as a deeply internalized system of value. Moving seamlessly through a variety of larger-than-life characters, memories, and poetic language, writer/performer Alexander Thomas will make you laugh, cry, and reconsider your entire relationship to money.

Creative Team

Alexander Thomas*: Playwright/Performer

Daniel Brunet: Director

Jennifer Schilansky*: Production Stage Manager

Alexander Woodward***: Scenic Design

Kyle Stamm: Lighting Design

Elizabeth Kitney: Costume Design

Chris Lane: Sound Design

*Member, Actors' Equity Association

*** Member, USA 829

Production Details

Location: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W State St, Ithaca, NY 14850

Performance Dates: Oct 14-25, 2026

Performance Schedule

Wed Oct 14, 2026, 7 PM (Preview)

Thu Oct 15, 2026, 7 PM (Preview)

Fri Oct 16, 2026, 7 PM

Sat Oct 17 2026, 7 PM

Sun Oct 18, 2026, 2 PM

Wed Oct 21, 2026, 7 PM

Thu Oct 22, 2026, 2 PM

Thu Oct 22, 2026, 7 PM

Fri Oct 23, 2026, 7 PM

Sat Oct 24, 2026, 7 PM

Sun Oct 25, 2026, 2 PM

Regular tickets range from $45–$55, with lower-cost options always available—including $20 tickets for students and artists, $10 community tickets (limited per performance), and Name Your Price tickets for preview performances one hour before the show.

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