Kitchen Theater Company Announces Upcoming Season Lineup

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Kitchen Theatre Company’s 36th mainstage season brings five bold, moving, conversation-sparking plays to downtown Ithaca.

In addition to these five mainstage productions, audiences are invited to join in a slate of post-show Around the Kitchen Table Talks, and performances by local and visiting artists through our Kitchen Sink series.

The theater offers a Full Season Subscription which includes the same seats, on the same day all season long. Attend one performance of each of the five plays by choosing a performance series that fits your schedule. You’ll keep the same seats all season, with the flexibility to exchange if needed. They also offer a Flex Pass Subscription which includes building your own season where you receive five tickets to use however you like—one show or many, solo or with companions. Choose your dates and seats as you go.

For more information, visit kitchentheatre.org, or email rebeccam@kitchentheatre.org.

THE 26/27 SEASON:

N/A by Mario Correa

Directed by Kara-Lynn Vaeni

Running September 9-27

In the House Minority Leader’s office, two brilliant and relentless women collide. A fiery, fast-paced two-hander that asks what it means to lead, and what it takes to save a country.

Something About Money written and performed by Alexander Thomas

Directed by Daniel Brunet

Running October 14-25

A funny, surprising, and personal solo performance that will make you laugh, cry, and question your entire relationship to money.

Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly

Running December 2–20

A witty, charming romantic comedy about an out-of-the-blue backyard connection—a love story for people who think they've lost their chance.

YOU WILL GET SICK by Noah Diaz

Directed by Wendy Dann

Running March 3–21

A wildly imaginative, darkly hilarious journey into the most deeply universal human experience: illness.

Born With Teeth by Liz Duffy Adams

Directed by Emily Jackson

Running April 28-May 16

Two playwrights walk into a bar, and sparks fly—but in the paranoid Elizabethan surveillance state, the wrong alliance can prove fatal



MORE INFORMATION ABOUT KITCHEN THEATRE COMPANY

Kitchen Theatre Company (KTC) was founded in 1991 by a group of visionary Ithaca College students, including Matt Tauber and Tim O’Brien, who sought to create an alternative space for bold theatrical expression. Their goal: to center new voices, ask urgent questions, and make space for stories that challenge the way we see the world. That founding spirit still defines the Kitchen today.

From 1994 to 1997, Artistic Director Norm Johnson, Jr. carried the company forward with a commitment to thought-provoking work and artistic rigor. His leadership helped establish KTC’s early identity as a place where powerful storytelling meets social relevance.

Over the decades, KTC has produced more than 200 plays—including dozens of world premieres—and become a national platform for innovative voices. We have championed the work of playwrights such as Adam Bock, Tanya Barfield, Darian Dauchan, Brian Dykstra, Rachel Axler, Jason Odell Williams, Brian Parks, Wendy Dann and many others whose stories push boundaries and reflect the complexity of the human experience. Subsequent artistic leaders have helped shape the company’s evolving identity and impact. M. Bevin O’Gara expanded KTC’s reach and reputation while deepening its embrace of diverse storytelling. Rebecca Bradshaw brought fresh energy and community focus, building on the company’s legacy of inclusive, contemporary programming.

Today, Kitchen Theatre Company is led by Producing Artistic Director Emily Jackson, supported by a dedicated team of artists, staff, and collaborators. KTC remains committed to producing bold, intimate, and engaging theater that reflects the world we live in. Our programming includes a mainstage season of new and contemporary plays, the Kitchen Sink Series featuring local and regional artists, and community-centered initiatives designed to foster dialogue and deepen connection.

Whether you're seeing a world premiere, engaging in a Kitchen Table Talk, or attending an event hosted by a local partner, we invite you to experience the Kitchen as a space for creativity, conversation, and community.

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