Mario Correa's N/A Will Open at Kitchen Theatre Co

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Kitchen Theatre Company's first show of the 2026/27 season will be the sharp, funny, and wildly timely N/A, by Mario Correa, which runs from September 9-27.

January, 2019. In the House Minority Leader's office, two brilliant and relentless women collide. "N" is an old guard powerhouse with decades of leadership under her Armani belt. "A" is a young, working class rising star, a once-in-a-generation talent elected to take on the DC machine. What follows is a battle for the soul of the Democratic party, and for democracy itself. N/A is a fiery and funny peek into the halls of power that asks what it means to lead, and what it takes to save a country.

The Kitchen's Community Partner for N/A is Women's Opportunity Center, whose mission is “To equip women in our community with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed personally and professionally.” N/A is about two powerful women who have risen into power through a combination of relentless drive and opportunity, and we're proud to be partnering with WOC, which empowers women in our own region to pursue their dreams and goals.

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