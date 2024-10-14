Rochester Queer Arts Festival Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The vibrant and diverse talents of the LGBTQIA+ community will be front and center at the Rochester Queer Arts Festival, taking place on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Artisan Works. This one-day festival promises an exciting lineup of local and national artists, vendors, and performers, celebrating the beauty and power of queer creativity.

The Rochester Queer Arts Festival will offer attendees an opportunity to explore and purchase unique works of art, discover local LGBTQIA+ vendors, and enjoy live performances throughout the day. As an added bonus, the festival will feature a drag sale showcasing exclusive memorabilia and items from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars and beloved queens from Western New York.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Artisan Works, 565 Blossom Road, Rochester, NY

Admission: $5 at the door (includes full access to the festival and the entire Artisan Works Museum)

This festival is not just a celebration of LGBTQIA+ art but also a platform for community members and allies to come together in support of local talent. Artisan Works’ dynamic and eclectic environment will provide the perfect backdrop for the day's festivities, which include live drag performances, art displays, food vendors, and a cash bar.

Tim Evanicki, Co-Owner and Operations Manager of Drag Me to the Stage LLC, is thrilled to bring this celebration to Rochester:

"The Rochester Queer Arts Festival is all about showcasing the incredible talent within our community while providing a space where people can come together to celebrate diversity and self-expression. We’re excited to see the community turn out in support of our local and national queer artists."

For more information, including vendor and performer details, visit www.dragmetothestage.com/rqaf.

