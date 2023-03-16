Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: I'M NOT A COMEDIAN…I'M LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage Theatre

Review: I'M NOT A COMEDIAN…I'M LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage Theatre

Through March 19th, 2023.

Mar. 16, 2023  

For those who aren't comedy-philes or of a certain age, the name Lenny Bruce might not necessarily mean much. Lenny was born in 1925, his comedy career peaked in the late 1950's-1960's, he tragically died in 1966, and despite becoming a prophet to many comedians in the decades since his passing, he still doesn't quite have the household name-status of a Joan Rivers, Don Rickles, or (unfortunately) Bill Cosby; when I told my wife I was going to see a one-man show about Lenny Bruce, she said "who?".

(I then said "remember the comedian who gets arrested in "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?" and she said "ohhhhhh, him").

That said, Lenny WAS iconic, a first amendment trailblazer, and a genuinely hilarious stand-up comedian. "I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce", an original show exploring Lenny's life and legacy, is currently playing at JCC's Centerstage Theatre until March 19th.

Lenny Bruce's life provides ample fodder for a one-man show. Lenny was born to Jewish Long Island parents; his father was absent, his mother was a dancer and performer, and one of his earliest stage experiences was stepping in as an MC at one of his mom's shows. Lenny's comedy act was unlike that of any of his contemporaries, filled to the brim with satire, politics, religion, sex, and vulgarity; in short, topics that were largely off-limits for a comedian at the time. The uncensored nature of his act habitually landed him in legal trouble, even sending him to jail for four months on obscenity charges in 1964.

Lenny's personal life was no picnic either. He had multiple tumultuous relationships and marriages, and a debilitating drug addiction which ultimately led to his death in 1966; the show is bookended with scenes of Lenny naked on the toilet, where his body was found after overdosing.

If you're saying to yourself "man, this doesn't sound like the makings of a comedy show" you're right, because "I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce" is MORE than a comedy show. Yes, it has moments of raucous hilarity and laughter throughout, but it is also deeply emotional and affecting, exploring the darkness that lives inside many of history's greatest artists, and the psyche of a man who refused to be silenced.

Ronnie Marmo perfectly encapsulates the spirit and legacy of Lenny Bruce, carefully avoiding the trappings of crude impersonation and delivering a performance that is heartfelt, raw, funny, and deeply sad. I imagine there are innumerable performers who could do a lame Lenny Bruce impression, but Ronnie gets inside the skin of the man and makes us deeply empathize with Lenny (in addition to making us laugh many, many times).

For tickets to "I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce", visit JCC Centerstage Theatre's website.




Bluegrass Legends Take The Stage at Fort Salem Theater Next Month Photo
Bluegrass Legends Take The Stage at Fort Salem Theater Next Month
Get ready for a night of toe-tapping, hand-clapping fun as Cedar Ridge, the beloved bluegrass band, takes the stage at Fort Salem Theater on April 1st at 7:30PM!
Review: HADESTOWN at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo
Review: HADESTOWN at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
What did our critic think of HADESTOWN at Rochester Broadway Theatre League? This touring production of 'Hadestown' could not have been better cast, with each performer taking turns captivating the audience and delivering lush, emotional musical performances.
Browse Central New York Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Central New York Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Central New York!
Michael Garfield Levines SPINNING MY WHEELS Comes To Catskill, March 24-26 Photo
Michael Garfield Levine's SPINNING MY WHEELS Comes To Catskill, March 24-26
Show #3 in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest delivers both terrifying lows and dizzying highs in an autobiographical tale of addiction, mental illness, and ultimate triumph. “Spinning My Wheels”, written and performed by Michael Garfield Levine and directed by Catilin Langstaff, hits the stage at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill for three performances only – Friday and Saturday March 24 and 25 at 7:30pm and Sunday March 26 at 2:00pm.

From This Author - Colin Fleming-Stumpf

Colin Fleming-Stumpf is a lover of all things theatre and performing arts. A native of Rochester, Colin has acted on stages across Western New York and is active in the local theatre community as a... (read more about this author)


Review: RUSSIAN TROLL FARM at Geva TheatreReview: RUSSIAN TROLL FARM at Geva Theatre
March 11, 2023

What did our critic think of RUSSIAN TROLL FARM at Geva Theatre?
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Rochester Broadway Theatre LeagueReview: BEETLEJUICE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
February 16, 2023

What did our critic think of BEETLEJUICE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League? If you're a fan of late 80's pop culture, the occult, or musicals with a decidedly heavy metal Halloween-meets-'A Chorus Line' aesthetic, than the Rochester Broadway Theatre League has got the show for you. 'Beetlejuice', the musical based on Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic film, is currently playing at the Auditorium Theatre until February 19th.
Review: WOODY SEZ at Geva TheatreReview: WOODY SEZ at Geva Theatre
February 9, 2023

What did our critic think of WOODY SEZ at Geva Theatre? With rare exceptions, there probably aren't many theatregoers of my generation (Millennial) or younger who have a passing familiarity with the life and legacy of Woody Guthrie beyond 'This Land is Your Land.' I certainly didn't before heading to Geva Theatre to catch a performance of 'Woody Sez', the biographical story of Woody Guthrie written by David M. Lutken, Nick Corley, Darcie Deaville, Helen Jean Russell, and Andy Teirstein. But after leaving Geva that night, it was abundantly clear that this man's story is one everyone should know, because there likely never lived another American so of-the-people as Woody Guthrie.
Review: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at Blackfriars TheatreReview: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at Blackfriars Theatre
February 7, 2023

What did our critic think of THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at Blackfriars Theatre?
Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Geva TheatreReview: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Geva Theatre
January 25, 2023

What did our critic think of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Geva Theatre? It's curious that 'Ain't Misbehavin'' feels like such a perfect show for a Rochester audience, given that Fats Waller has no apparent Rochester connection; he was born in New York City, died in Kansas City, and spent the bulk of his short life entertaining audiences across the U.S and abroad.
share