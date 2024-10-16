Broadway Stars Come Together to Support Vernal Ponds Project in Pittsford, NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary Broadway star Carole Demas (Grease-Original Sandy)), acclaimed Music Director and pianist Ian Herman, and award-winning Broadway, Concert, and Olympic sound engineer Stuart Allyn will come together for a special fundraising gala to support the Pittsford Village Vernal Ponds project. Delicious meal provided by the Strathallen. This special event will occur on November 9th at 6:00 PM at the elegant Century Club on East Avenue.

This Gala will raise funds to build one or more vernal ponds in the Village of Pittsford. These ponds will create critical habitats for amphibians like frogs, promote biodiversity, and offer outdoor learning opportunities for the entire community. They will also help mitigate the effects of climate change while adding a beautiful natural element to the area.

Last year's gala was a resounding success, with unforgettable performances and an exceptional dining experience. This year’s celebration promises to exceed expectations, with an enchanting performance by Carole Demas, best known for creating the role of Sandy in Broadway’s Grease, among many other shows. Ian Herman, a renowned music director and composer, will accompany her. Ian’s brilliant arrangements have graced both Broadway and international stages. Stuart Allyn, a sound engineer whose credits include the 1994 Olympics and many Broadway productions, will ensure the technical excellence of the evening.

Your support will grant you access to an evening of entertainment and contribute to the funds required to develop the Vernal Ponds project.

