Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Now Playing at the White Plains Performing Arts Center

The White Plains Performing Arts Center will present its Mainstage production, JEKYLL & HYDE, now playing through October 20. See photos from the production.

The Broadway musical thriller that has become a theatre phenomenon around the globe brings new life to the classic story of the epic battle between good and evil. Featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from Grammy & Tony nominated composer Frank Wildhorn. The soaring score features the hit songs “This Is The Moment,” ”In His Eyes,” ”Someone Like You,” and “A New Life.”

Leading the cast in the dual title role of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is Andrew Foote with Morgan Keene as Lucy Harris and Jillian Butler as Emma Carew. Rounding out the company are Tristan Caldwell, PJ Cirano, Conor Crowley, Cody Edwards, Jeremiah Garcia, Marlena López Hilderley, Michelle Jennings, Sami Kennett, Chris Marth, Russell Muzyczka, Michael Padgett, James Conrad Smith, Maggie Solimine and Steve Taylor.

"We have assembled the most incredible group of actors to be part of our production of Jekyll and Hyde. Musically this show is so truly exciting and to have these unbelievable vocalists singing this score is going to be the most thrilling treat for WPPAC audiences" said Director Marc Tumminelli.

JEKYLL & HYDE is Directed by Marc Tumminelli with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Felicity Stiverson. Set Design by Christopher and Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Aaron Bowerbox, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Stage Managed by Erin Mittman. Book and Lyrics by Leslie Briscusse, Music by Frank Wildhorn. Conceived for the stage by Steve Cuden and Frank Wildhorn based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson.

JEKYLL & HYDE will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center October 4-20.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

Photo Credit: Justin Swader



JEKYLL & HYDE At White Plains Performing Arts Center

