Review: STELLA AND LOU at Out Of Pocket Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Currently playing at Rochester’s Multi-Use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) is “Stella and Lou”, an Out of Pocket Productions staging that quietly explores the dynamics of growing older and resisting change.

"Stella and Lou" by Bruce Graham is a poignant drama set in a small-town New Jersey bar, focusing on the intertwined lives of two aging friends, Stella (Judy McCaffrey) and Lou (Greg Ludek). Lou is still reeling from the loss of his longtime patron, Reilly, when his old friend Stella strolls into the bar one night. Stella’s been spending her winters in Florida, and though she’s not much of a fan of the Sunshine State’s muggy summers, she’s decided it may finally be time to buy a condo down there full-time. To battle his growing loneliness and, perhaps, the realization of his own mortality (lots of dialogue is devoted to the perils of prostate exams), Lou invests much of his energies in the sordid love life of younger bar patron Donnie (Skylar Shaw), while also sparring with Stella over topics ranging from his bar’s ambiance to his reluctance to leave the comforts of his small, sheltered neighborhood.

“Stella and Lou” isn’t particularly groundbreaking theatre, and that’s ok. Not every play has to delve deep into the depths of the human spirit or feature soaring battles of good vs. evil. Sometimes there’s value to be gleaned from a quiet (although sometimes a bit sleepy) story about growing old, finding companionship, and learning how to let yourself be happy. “Stella and Lou” offers just such an experience, giving the audience a glimpse into the lives of folks in bars all across America.

“Stella and Lou” is the perfect play for the MuCCC, featuring a small cast and modest set. It highlights the quiet rhythms of a hometown bar; everything from the regulars, to the bar popcorn, the poor lighting and the patrons finding any way to avoid going home to their wife. While all three cast members turn in commendable performances, McCaffrey’s Stella dials her performance to the perfect level, neither overacting or underacting, delivering laughs and tears in equal measure. I hope to see more of her in productions to come.

"Stella and Lou" is cozy and heartfelt, providing a thought-provoking exploration of two people trying to keep up with a changing world. It’s playing at the MuCCC until Saturday, April 20th, for tickets and more information click here.