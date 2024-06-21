RUTHLESS! Comes to Chenango River Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chenango River Theatre will present one the campy, conniving and completely chaotic musical comedy Ruthless! by Joel Paley and Marvin Laird

Beautiful and talented eight-year-old Tina Denmark will do anything to play the lead in the school play. Absolutely anything. The question is... Where does such remarkable talent and unstoppable ambition come from? The answer may shock you when you see this award-winning Stage Mother of all musicals!

Boeing Boeing features CRT favorites Alondra Hughes (Boeing Boeing, SHOUT!, The Laramie Project) as Miss Thorn, and Lina Marie (SHOUT!) as Louise Lerman / Eve. Rounding out the cast, all making their CRT debuts are Bex Odorisio (Sylvia St. Croix), Kennedy Bastow (Judy Denmark), Mary Lauren (Lita Encore) and Vivian Waye (Tina Denmark).

Returning for her third production at CRT is director Kory Yamada. Minneapolis native Yamada previously directed CRT's productions of SHOUT! And I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

Ruthless will be choreographed by Kimberly Wilpon and the production will feature costume, lighting, scenic and sound design from Stephen Dell'Aversano, Julie H. Duro, Justin Hooper and Zach Curtis, respectively. Isabel Mendoza stage manages.

On Friday, July 12th, there will be a post-show talkback with the Producing Artistic Director and members of the company.

RUTHLESS! is Co-Produced by the Raymond Corporation and NBT Bank.

Tickets:

Running July 5-28, tickets are $33 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at: www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm.

FREE TICKETS for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.

