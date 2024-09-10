ROCKIN' THE REDHOUSE Will Return This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Redhouse Arts Center has announced the 11th Annual “Rockin’ the Redhouse” event, which will take place on Friday, September 13, 2024 at the Redhouse Arts Center at City Center for the first time. The evening is sponsored by Bond, Schoeneck, and King PLLC; Bousquet Holstein PLLC; Cumulus Media and Upstate Medical University. Additional support is offered by Anheuser-Busch, Carrier Corporation, Young & Franklin Tactic, and Skaneateles Dental Associates. The event will be emceed by 93Q’s Ted Long and Amy Robbins, and will feature six corporate bands competing live on stage for a chance to win various awards. Doors will open at 6:15 PM with the opening band Ponytail James beginning at 6:30 PM. The band contestants and judging will start at 7:00 PM and last until 10:00 PM. The event is open to the general public and proceeds benefit the Redhouse Arts Center’s MainStage and Arts Education programs.

This year’s event features six corporate bands including reigning champions The VagaBONDS (Bond, Schoeneck and King), The Verdict (Bousquet Holstein Law Firm), The Mid Daze (Cumulus Media), Defense Mechanism (Lockheed Martin), Top Assembly (Alumni Band) and the Spinal Chords (Upstate Medical University). Three prestigious judges will score the bands on separate categories for a chance to win titles such as Best Look, Best Vocalist, Best Instrumentalist, Best Showmanship, Best Audience Participation, and The Most Rockin’ Band! Along with performances and prizes for winning bands and band members, there will be 50/50 raffle tickets sold throughout the evening. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Redhouse as well.

This year’s judges are: Joe Atelier, singer and pianist from area hard rock band Brand New Sin, who has headlined in the United States and United Kingdom, as well as featuring in the movie “School of Rock” and WWE wrestler The Big Show’s entrance song; Joanna Jewett, local singer who is a part of multiple groups including Dangerous Type, CNY Songbirds, The Mix Tapes, Radio Floyd, and Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Band; and Neil Minet, singer-songwriter and guitarist and former Redhouse Rock Camp student with roots in folk, Americana, bluegrass, and rock n’ roll.

The Rockin’ the Redhouse committee is made up of Greg Gannett, Bill Hider, Tom Conan, TJ James, Ron Keck, Kevin Kiniry, Shane Patterson, John Pettigrass, Mike Tyszko, and Rick Weber.

Event tickets are $25.00 in advance. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $30.00 the night of the event. This event is open to the general public. Ticket information is available online at www.theredhouse.org and the Redhouse Box Office at 315-362-2785.

