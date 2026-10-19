QUARTER TURN: SIDRA BELL DANCE NY to Mark 25 Years at Kaatsbaan

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Quarter Turn: Sidra Bell Dance NY on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 6PM. Sidra Bell Dance New York celebrates 25 years in Quarter Turn, a special night of performance at Kaatsbaan. The dance company performs two seminal works, Bacchanale (iteration) and excerpts from IN￨REP: Introspection.

A brief Q&A and reception follow with objects on display from the company's history and a toast in the Lobby Gallery. Audience members are encouraged to stay for both. Tickets start at $25 and can be reserved here.

Bacchanale (iteration) is a new work commissioned by the John Cage Trust and performed with a live pianist. In 1940, dancer Syvilla Fort asked John Cage to compose an African-inflected work, Bacchanale, to be premiered at the Cornish School in Seattle. With no room on stage for a percussion ensemble, Cage slipped screws, bolts, and weatherstripping between the strings of a grand piano, and the prepared piano was born.

The company will also perform excerpts from IN￨REP: Introspection, a Bessie Award-nominated retrospective that spans its first two decades in a single composition. Bell calls it 'a tapestry of the past with hints of the future.' It premiered at Gibney in October 2022 and earned Bell a 2023 Bessie nomination for Outstanding Choreographer.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 07 Hrs 23 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming