QUARTER TURN: SIDRA BELL DANCE NY to Mark 25 Years at Kaatsbaan
The company will perform BACCHANALE (ITERATION) and excerpts from IN|REP: INTROSPECTION, followed by a Q&A and reception.
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Quarter Turn: Sidra Bell Dance NY on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 6PM. Sidra Bell Dance New York celebrates 25 years in Quarter Turn, a special night of performance at Kaatsbaan. The dance company performs two seminal works, Bacchanale (iteration) and excerpts from IN￨REP: Introspection.
A brief Q&A and reception follow with objects on display from the company's history and a toast in the Lobby Gallery. Audience members are encouraged to stay for both. Tickets start at $25 and can be reserved here.
Bacchanale (iteration) is a new work commissioned by the John Cage Trust and performed with a live pianist. In 1940, dancer Syvilla Fort asked John Cage to compose an African-inflected work, Bacchanale, to be premiered at the Cornish School in Seattle. With no room on stage for a percussion ensemble, Cage slipped screws, bolts, and weatherstripping between the strings of a grand piano, and the prepared piano was born.
The company will also perform excerpts from IN￨REP: Introspection, a Bessie Award-nominated retrospective that spans its first two decades in a single composition. Bell calls it 'a tapestry of the past with hints of the future.' It premiered at Gibney in October 2022 and earned Bell a 2023 Bessie nomination for Outstanding Choreographer.
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