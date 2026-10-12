LES MISÉRABLES Comes to Syracuse Stage With Broadway Cast
Colin Anderson and Jonathan Christopher lead the cast in the Tony Award-winning musical at Syracuse Stage's Archbold Theatre.
Syracuse Stage has announced the cast and creative team for the second show in the 26/27 season, “Les Misérables.” Directed by Artistic Director Robert Hupp, the show will run November 27, 2026, through January 3, 2027, in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St, Syracuse, N.Y.
The cast includes Colin Anderson* (Broadway: “Carousel”) as Jean Valjean, Jonathan Christopher* (Broadway: “Sweeney Todd”) as Javert, Timothy H. Lee* (Broadway: “Hadestown,” “KPOP”) as Marius, David Lowenstein* (Broadway: “The Frogs,” "Seussical," “On the Town”) and Celia Madeoy* as the Thénardiers, Lara Adria as Eponine, Siri Jolliffe as Cosette, Lily Nelson as Fantine, Nigel Huckle* as Enjolras, Rosemary Laprime and Rhys Natoli as Gavroche, and Violet Burdick, Mika Spindel, Leighanne Sumagaysay and Aurora Wantuch as Young Cosette / Young Eponine.
The ensemble cast includes Gina Baez* (Madame Thénardier understudy), Tanner Cox (Eponine understudy), Richard Koons* (Javert understudy), Grace Nwamadi (Fantine understudy), Ethan Paulini* (Thénardier understudy), Bridgette Sanders (Cosette understudy), Sean Steele* (Jean Valjean understudy), Andrej Alexander, John Allyn, Miller Asch, Christian Ellwood, Erica Harrison, Lillian Kopacz, Carsten Kjaerulff, Brody Kostyszyn, Evan Leone, Declan McMahon, Livia Nieves, Bailey Pavitt-Graff, Abigail Sebastian, Chloe Thompson and Justin Xavier.
The creative team for “Les Misérables” includes Brian Cimmet (music direction), Jessica Chen (choreography), Misha Kachman (set design), Ricky Lurie (costume design), Yael Lubetsky (lighting design), UptownWorks (sound design), DC Wright (fight choreography) and Bess Kaye (intimacy consultant).
Tickets start at $35 and are available now at SyracuseStage.org/LesMis, in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office and by phone at 315-443-3275.
*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
Jean Valjean, a former convict, is relentlessly pursued by Javert, an unforgiving police officer, while he struggles to lead an honorable life and care for the orphan Cosette amidst the growing revolution of 19th century France in Victor Hugo’s panoramic masterwork of hope and humanity. Featuring some of the most powerful songs ever composed for the stage, including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Master of the House,” “Bring Him Home,” “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” and “One Day More.”
Adapted from a French language concept album by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, “Les Misérables” was first seen by American audiences in 1987 after the blockbuster London production was remounted on Broadway where it ran for 6,680 performances. Since then, “Les Misérables” has become one of the most celebrated musicals in history and a rarefied global phenomenon: It has been translated into over 23 languages and remains the longest-running West End musical with more than 16,000 performances and counting. An Oscar-winning feature film debuted in 2012 to critical acclaim, and in 2024 “Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular” began an international world tour to celebrate 40 years of storming the barricade.
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