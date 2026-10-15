TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Open at BACCA Arts Center

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Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island will bring Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize–winning story to the stage with a production of To Kill a Mockingbird, running November 7 through November 22, 2026, at the BACCA Arts Center (149 N. Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY).

Adapted for the stage by Christopher Sergel and helmed by director Catherine Clyne, this production reimagines the American classic not merely as an artifact of historical memory, but as an urgent, living examination of justice, moral accountability, and empathy.

Set against the dusty, sun-bleached backdrop of 1930s Maycomb, Alabama, during the depths of the Great Depression, To Kill a Mockingbird views the world through the discerning eyes of young Scout Finch. When her father, the steadfast small-town attorney Atticus Finch, takes on the court-appointed defense of Tom Robinson—a Black man unjustly accused of a capital crime—the idyllic veil of childhood is shattered. In its place emerges a searing confrontation with generational racial prejudice, social hypocrisy, and community fracture.

Through Scout and her brother Jem, the production invites audiences to interrogate enduring human questions: What does it take to truly step inside another person’s shoes? How does one preserve faith in fairness when an entire system is tilted toward injustice? And what is the real cost of personal conscience when standing up for the truth alienates your neighbors?

Leading the 15-member ensemble is Thomas O’Donoghue as the quiet, resolute Atticus Finch, alongside Emily Vaeth as Scout, Thaddeus Plezia as Jem, and Lesley Wade anchoring the narrative as the adult Jean Louise Finch. Steven Clark stars as the wrongfully accused Tom Robinson, joined by Reggie Street as Calpurnia and Stephanie Curley as the spirited summer visitor Dill.

The ensemble features a powerhouse lineup of Long Island talent in dual and featured roles:

Kelly Ronayne as Maudie Atkinson

Laurie Atlas as Stephanie Crawford

Staci Rosenberg as Mrs. Dubose

Kevin Clyne in the dual roles of Nathan Radley and Bob Ewell

Rian Romeo as Arthur 'Boo' Radley and prosecutor Mr. Gilmer

Tim Smith as Sheriff Heck Tate

Tom Brucia as Judge Taylor and Walter Cunningham

Anna Tatishvili as Mayella Ewell

Naomi Bullen as Helen Robinson

'Whether experiencing this story for the very first time or returning to it with modern eyes, live theatre strips away nostalgia to reveal the raw, beating heart of Harper Lee’s prose,' says director Catherine Clyne. 'It is an intimate summons to witness the power of compassion, the fragility of the rule of law, and the quiet dignity of conscience—right here in our own community.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 36 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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