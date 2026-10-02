WHAT INSPIRES: READINGS AND CONVERSATION is Coming to Kaatsbaan Cultural Park
Join celebrated writers Jo Ann Beard and Mary-Beth Hughes for an evening of readings and conversation exploring artistic inspiration and literary kinship.
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present What Inspires: Readings and Conversation with Jo Ann Beard and Mary-Beth Hughes on Friday, October 9 at 7PM. Join celebrated writers Jo Ann Beard and Mary-Beth Hughes for an evening of readings and conversation exploring artistic inspiration and literary kinship.
Please join us for a reception in our Lobby Gallery following the conversation. Presented in partnership with A Public Space and as part of their Weekend Writers'Retreat, an annual long weekend of writing, reading, and conversation, hosted by Kaatsbaan.
Jo Ann Beard's books include the essay collections The Boys of My Youth and Festival Days, which was a New York Times Notable Book and Boston Globe Best Book of the Year; and the novel In Zanesville (all Little, Brown). The Collected Works of Jo Ann Beard was published last year by Serpent's Tail. The recipient of a Whiting Award and an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature, she teaches writing at Sarah Lawrence College.
Mary-Beth Hughes is the author of two novels, Wavemaker II and The Loved Ones; a story collection, Double Happiness; and, most recently, The Ocean House, a novel in stories (all Grove). She has been a DeWitt-Wallace/Reader's Digest Fellow at MacDowell, the Director's Guest at Civitella Ranieri, and a guest at Yaddo. She has taught creative writing at Pratt Institute, NYU, Skidmore College, Bennington College Writing Seminars, and A Public Space.
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