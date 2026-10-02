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WHAT INSPIRES: READINGS AND CONVERSATION is Coming to Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Join celebrated writers Jo Ann Beard and Mary-Beth Hughes for an evening of readings and conversation exploring artistic inspiration and literary kinship.

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WHAT INSPIRES: READINGS AND CONVERSATION is Coming to Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present What Inspires: Readings and Conversation with Jo Ann Beard and Mary-Beth Hughes on Friday, October 9 at 7PM. Join celebrated writers Jo Ann Beard and Mary-Beth Hughes for an evening of readings and conversation exploring artistic inspiration and literary kinship.

Please join us for a reception in our Lobby Gallery following the conversation. Presented in partnership with A Public Space and as part of their Weekend Writers'Retreat, an annual long weekend of writing, reading, and conversation, hosted by Kaatsbaan.

﻿Jo Ann Beard's books include the essay collections The Boys of My Youth and Festival Days, which was a New York Times Notable Book and Boston Globe Best Book of the Year; and the novel In Zanesville (all Little, Brown). The Collected Works of Jo Ann Beard was published last year by Serpent's Tail. The recipient of a Whiting Award and an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature, she teaches writing at Sarah Lawrence College.

Mary-Beth Hughes is the author of two novels, Wavemaker II and The Loved Ones; a story collection, Double Happiness; and, most recently, The Ocean House, a novel in stories (all Grove). She has been a DeWitt-Wallace/Reader's Digest Fellow at MacDowell, the Director's Guest at Civitella Ranieri, and a guest at Yaddo. She has taught creative writing at Pratt Institute, NYU, Skidmore College, Bennington College Writing Seminars, and A Public Space.

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