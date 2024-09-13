Molly Kearney and Michael Longfellow Join Colin Jost at Rochester Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rochester Fringe Festival has announced that 2024 comedy headliner Colin Jost will be joined by two more comedians familiar to “Saturday Night Live” fans – Molly Kearney and Michael Longfellow. The three will take the stage at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Friday, September 13, at 7:30 PM. A limited number of tickets are still available at rochesterfringe.com.

Molly Kearney (they/them) joined the iconic sketch comedy show in 2022 and appeared in the 48th and 49th seasons as the first non-binary cast member in the show’s history. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Molly got their start in stand-up comedy on Put-In-Bay Island in Lake Erie. In 2019, Molly was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” Showcase and performed at Clusterfest in San Francisco. Previously, they were a cast member of The Lincoln Lodge, the nation’s longest running independent stand-up showcase in Chicago. Kearney's other screen credits include the Amazon series “A League of Their Own” and the Disney+ series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.”

Michael Longfellow is a comedian and actor born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” as a featured player for its 48th season in 2022 and is set to return full-time for the show’s historic 50th season this fall. Longfellow started performing stand-up comedy at Arizona State University before moving to Los Angeles and performing in comedy clubs across the country. He was one of just eight comedians chosen for the inaugural "Netflix Introducing..." - featuring the next stars of comedy in a showcase at the Netflix is a Joke festival. He was also selected as one of TBS's "Comics to Watch" at the New York Comedy Festival and went on to make his late-night debut on “Conan.” He was a favorite on NBC's comedy talent series “Bring The Funny,” co-hosted by his now SNL colleague, Kenan Thompson.

Colin Jost is a writer, performer and author best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live." He started writing for "SNL" in 2005 and has been the co-anchor of the show’s "Weekend Update" since 2014. Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 14 Emmy Awards for his writing on "SNL." Jost and Michael Che have hosted special editions of "Weekend Update" on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions as well as the primetime "Weekend Update Summer Edition" in 2017. In 2018, they co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2015, Jost wrote "Staten Island Summer," a coming-of-age comedy that was released by Paramount Pictures. In 2016, he had a supporting role in the Warner Bros. film "How to Be Single." Jost can be seen in the Paramount film "Coming 2 America." He also starred in the Warner Bros. live-action animation film "Tom & Jerry." Jost co-wrote an upcoming "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie for Paramount alongside brother Casey Jost. He also stars in the upcoming wedding comedy "Worst Man." As a writer, Jost has been published multiple times in The New Yorker and has contributed to The New York Times Magazine and HuffPost, among others. In 2020, he released "A Very Punchable Face." A New York Times bestseller, the memoir is a series of essays that documents pivotal moments in Jost’s life, including growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, commuting three hours a day to high school, attending Harvard while Facebook was created and more.

The annual Rochester Fringe Festival has hosted some of the world’s top comedians as headliners, including John Mulaney, Eddie Izzard, Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, Mike Birbiglia, and Tig Notaro.

Tickets for all the 13th Annual Rochester Fringe shows and events are on sale now at rochesterfringe.com.

