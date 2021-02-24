Misty Copeland Talks to Syracuse University Students in an Online Zoom Lecture

Misty Copeland recently held a conversation with students as a part of the Syracuse University Lectures series, The Daily Orange reports. The Zoom panel was moderated by Shanel Bailey, an SU alumna of the Class of 2019.

Copeland reflected on how 2020 changed her, and discussed how she learned to trust herself despite the many hats she wears as a dancer, activist and production company owner.

She also talked about COVID-19, healthy ways to take out frustration and, of course, ballet.

"Dance became a voice for me," Copeland said. "It was serving a different purpose."

Bailey and Copeland also discussed Black History Month, something that Copeland said she constantly thinks about and tries to celebrate every day.

"It's important for us to, if we're not going to be included in history books for us, to write our own history books," Copeland said.

The final question prompted Copeland to say that she's like her legacy to be that she showed the beauty of art and dance.

"And then I hope that people will say I'm a good dancer," she said."Art reaches places within ourselves that nothing else can ... It's a way to celebrate. It's a way to love. It's a way to laugh. It's a way to hate. It's a way to express the most human expressions and feelings and emotions," Copeland said. "It's so necessary for the human experience."

