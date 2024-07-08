Miró Quartet to Present VOICES FROM HOME at Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival presents the acclaimed Miró Quartet in "Voices from Home" on Thursday, July 18 at 7pm at The Farmers' Museum.

The program features works by Caroline Shaw, George Walker, Kevin Puts, and Franz Joseph Haydn, two of which are new commissions from their recently-released album Home. Celebrating 30 years as an ensemble in 2025, the GRAMMY-nominated quartet's new album explores the many meanings of “home” through works by four Pulitzer Prize-winning American composers.

Central to the program is Kevin Puts' "Home," inspired by the European refugee crisis. Puts explains, "The refugee crisis in Europe, documented in recent media by horrific stories and photos of displaced families, led me to compose ‘Home.'" This piece anchors a thoughtful exploration of what home means in our complex world.

"Through this program, we invite our audience to contemplate the diverse voices that speak to the idea of home," says Linda Chesis, CSMF's Founder and Artistic Director. "From Puts' meditation on displacement to Haydn's classical foundations, each piece contributes to a nuanced musical dialogue about belonging and identity."

The Miró Quartet will bring these varied voices to life in an evening that promises both musical excellence and emotional depth.

Miró Quartet: Voices from Home

Thursday, July 18, 7:00PM

The Farmers' Museum

5775 NY-80, Cooperstown, NY 13326

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased in advance either online at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order. Tickets will also be sold at the door, as available.

ABOUT THE COOPERSTOWN SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Founded in 1999 by flutist Linda Chesis, the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival has been bringing world-class chamber music performances to the Cooperstown area for over 25 years. The festival has featured performances by the American, Juilliard, St. Lawrence, Jupiter, and Jasper String Quartets, Stefon Harris, Bill Charlap, Kurt Elling, Simone Dinnerstein, Mark O'Connor, John Pizzarelli, the Sonia Olla Flamenco Dance Company, and many more. Concerts are held in venues across Cooperstown, including the grand Otesaga Hotel, The Farmers' Museum, and Christ Church (the church of author James Fenimore Cooper).

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

