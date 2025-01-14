MACBETHANY Comes to Fort Salem Theater in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fort Salem Theater has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere production of "Macbethany," written and directed by David Dubov-Flinn. This new drama will debut March 7-9, 2025, in the theater’s intimate Cabaret Room, offering audiences an up-close and personal experience with this powerful work.

"Macbethany" stars real-life couple Tanya Gorlow and Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, two accomplished performers making their Fort Salem Theater debuts, and bringing their dynamic talents to this highly anticipated production.

Tanya Gorlow was recently named Executive Director at the Sand Lake Center for the Arts, and has earned acclaim for her transformative performances in roles such as Hamlet, Beatrice in "Much Ado About Nothing," and dual portrayals of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. She was recently nominated for Best Performer in a Play by the BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards.

Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm is a celebrated actor and writer who joins the production following a successful run in "13 Suits: A Mother's Monologues" at Chicago’s Raven Theatre. As a writer, they boast an impressive resume with over 700 productions staged worldwide and numerous awards for their creative work, including their ongoing hit musical "Chasing the Sky," which has been running in Poland for two years.

"Macbethany" delves into the complexities of love, trust, and betrayal, exploring the volatile dynamics of a couple navigating secrets and emotional warfare in their secluded summer home. As confessions unfold and power dynamics shift, audiences will be captivated by this electrifying exploration of intimacy and deception.

“We are absolutely thrilled to present the world premiere of David Dubov-Flinn’s dynamic and thought-provoking new work in our Cabaret Room,” said Kyle West, Fort Salem Theater’s Executive and Artistic Director. “The intimacy of the space enhances the tension and immediacy of the story, making it an unforgettable theatrical experience that I know our audiences will love.”

Writer and director David Dubov-Flinn brings over 40 years of experience to the production, having worked extensively as an actor, playwright, and director in the U.S. and abroad. His recent performances include standout roles at Fort Salem Theater as the Stage Manager in "Our Town" and Bottom in "A Midsummer Night’s Dream." Dubov-Flinn currently serves as Co-Artistic Director at Bennington Theater and continues to contribute his talents to the vibrant theatrical communities of Vermont and New York.

