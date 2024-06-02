Idina Menzel to Perform in Belmont Park for Belmont Stakes Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to the Daily Gazette, Idina Menzel will headline Belmont Stakes Day and sing "New York, New York" ahead of the Post Parade.

The event will take place on June 8th at the Saratoga Race Course.

Learn more about the full timeline of events in the article here.

ABOUT Idina Menzel

Menzel rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical “Rent.” Her career continued to take off as she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch in the smash-hit musical “Wicked.” Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s Oscar-winning film “Frozen.” The film’s song “Let It Go,” voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award for Best Written Song for Visual Media.

