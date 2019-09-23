Hoff-Barthelson's Great Composer Lectures Series Begins Oct. 11

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Great Composers Lecture Series begins Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 am with Appalachian Spring at 75: Celebrating "A Legend of American Living." Three-quarters of a century ago this fall, two of America's most formidable artists - modern dance pioneer Martha Graham and "Dean of American Composers" Aaron Copland - undertook their only collaboration. Together, they created an enduring tale of struggle, survival, renewal, friendship, and faithfulness that immediately became a beloved landmark in 20th century American theater - the Pulitzer Prize-winning ballet Appalachian Spring. A triumph at its 1944 World Premiere, it was lauded by The New York Times for its "lean and tender beauty," and as "the quintessential American dance work . . . a lovelier work you would have to go far to find."

Copland House Artistic and Executive Director Michael Boriskin brings special insights into this extraordinary work, which has continuing resonance and relevance today through what Graham once called its "inner frame that holds together a people."

The lecture takes place at the School located at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Admission is $30. HBMS students and parents of HBMS students may attend free of charge. Space is limited; reservations are strongly encouraged.

Additional lectures in the series are scheduled for November 15, 2019, February 14 and April 17, 2020.

For additional information, or to reserve seats: hb@hbms.org; 914-723-1169; www.hbms.org





