Geva Will Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL

On November 27, a beloved Rochester tradition since 1985 returns to Geva Theatre Center on the Wilson Stage. The KeyBank Production of A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens' classic tale of redemption for the most despised man in London, will awaken your heart and rekindle your spirit this holiday season. This production of A Christmas Carol premiered to great acclaim in 2010 and features a script adapted by Mark Cuddy from Dickens' novella with music and lyrics by Gregg Coffin, composer of Geva favorites, Five Course Love and Convenience.

Guy Paul is Ebenezer Scrooge. Mr. Paul originated the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in this production when it premiered in 2010. Broadway credits include Mary Stuart, Twelve Angry Men, King Lear, The Invention of Love, 1776, The King and I, and Private Lives. Film credits include The Sense of an Ending, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Fifth Estate, and Hyde Park on Hudson.

Making their Wilson Stage debuts in A Christmas Carol are Matthew Morgan (Broadway productions of The Lion King and Hairspray) as Bob Cratchit, and Devon Kolluri (Off-Broadway production of The Boy Who Danced on Air) as The Ghost of Jacob Marley.

Geva's production of A Christmas Carol is not only a Rochester tradition; it has also become a traditional holiday return to Rochester for many members of the cast. Tony nominee Joel Blum (Broadway's Steel Pier, Show Boat, The Music Man and 42nd Street) returns as Mr. Fezziwig and The Ghost of Christmas Present. Also returning are Tess Deflyer as Belle, Scrooge's long-lost love; Robert Adelman Hancock (national tour of Mamma Mia!) as Scrooge's nephew, Fred; Jean McCormick as Mrs. Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig and Katrina Marlett Ruggiero as the Fiddler. Local actors Kat Berton, Brett Hammes, Silas Holtz, Kyle Johnson, Patrick Jones, Sandra Kralik, Annie Levine, Kelsey Roberts, Tarith Saks and Adam Urbanic; and local, young actors Tanner Antinora, Lily Beatrice, Casey Bronson, Alessandro Bucci, Carmine Cafiero, Christina Castillo, Aprell Davis, Katiclaire Dobbins, Isabella Foggetti, Milo Gillespie, Julia Mantell, Allie Mueller, Erin Mueller, Aaliyah Nicholas, Colette Roes, and Julia Winter complete the cast.

A Christmas Carol is adapted and directed by Mark Cuddy and features music and lyrics composed by Gregg Coffin with musical direction by Don Kot and choreography by Meggins Kelley. The artistic team includes Adam Koch (scenic designer), Devon Painter (costume designer), Paul Hackenmueller (lighting designer), Lindsay Jones (sound designer), Dan Scully (projection designer), and Jean Gordon Ryon (Dramaturg).

The KeyBank production of A Christmas Carol is produced with additional support from associate producer Hedonist Artisan Chocolates, and media sponsors WROC-TV and WARM 101.3.





