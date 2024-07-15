Franklin Stage Company to Present Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Franklin Stage Company will present a dance concert featuring New York-based dance company, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, July 28–28 at Chapel Hall in Franklin, NY. “We’re so lucky to have this company who bring passion, technique and beautiful visuals to the Western Catskills,” said Patricia Buckley, Franklin Stage Company’s Artistic Director.

Calpulli began its artistic journey in 2003, growing from a love for its community and Mexican traditions. In the process, the company rediscovered and affirmed the power of storytelling through the universal language of dance and music. Co-Founders Alberto Lopez Herrera (former Artistic Director) and Juan Castaño (Executive Director) conceive and create stories that come to life through the vision of Artistic Director Grisel Pren Monje.

Calpulli’s repertoire is a carnival of folkloric traditions mixed with original creations as a celebration of the cultural legacy of past and present. Their narrative-based stories combine the vocabulary of dance, music, elaborate colorful costumes, and the passion of performance with the Mexican-American spirit. With a contemporary voice, Calpulli tours a portfolio of stories that share an enlightened perception of the voyage of immigrants and hispanic Americans that seeks to highlight and celebrate history and the shared humanity of our experiences. Their performances are a celebration, expressing the company's universal messages of love and hope. The New York Times called Calpulli a “terrific company of warm, generous dancers” giving audiences a “quick, vibrant tour of Mexican traditions – from Yucatán, Oaxaca, Jalisco – with eye-popping costumes for every stop.” The company tours across the USA and made its international debut in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2013 and its European debut in Istanbul, Turkey in 2019.

Showtimes for Calpulli Mexican Dance Company are Friday, July 26th, Saturday July 27th at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 28th at 5:00 pm. All performances are at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Admission is free—suggested donation is $25 per person. For reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org.

